Is 'Sister Wives' Star Meri's BnB Still Open? The Utah Property Is Steeped in History and Mystery The historic inn is really starting to gobble up dollars as the 'Sister Wives' star renovates and revamps it. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 3 2025, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @therealmeribrown, @lizzies_heritage_inn

When it comes to Sister Wives family drama, it can be hard to keep track. Kody Brown at one point had four wives, some spiritual and some legal: Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown. Eternal wedded bliss was not in the cards for the fivesome, however, and the wives began breaking off one at a time until Kody was just left with Robyn. The former sister wives keep in touch and their children have their own loving relationships.

Yet most of them have had to find a way to support themselves once they left Kody and the surety offered by his household. Meri opted to buy a historic home, which she turned into a bed and breakfast (BnB) she called Lizzie's Heritage Inn. Unfortunately for her, the inn has cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in upkeep and renovation, leading to its closure. Is the inn still open, and if not, when will it open again? Here's what we know about Meri's BnB.

Is 'Sister Wives' star Meri's BnB in Utah still open?

Meri first purchased the family home in 2017. It needed some fixing up and renovating to turn into a Bed & Breakfast, but Meri enjoyed the project and she shared pictures of the process on social media along the way.

Then, in August 2024, Meri announced that the inn would be shutting down indefinitely for renovations. She wrote at the time, "Time to say goodbye ... If only for a moment ... This beautiful 154-year-old home is in need of some tlc and needs some renovation, so I've made the decision to shut down the b&b for regular visits. "At this point, I don't know how long it will be closed, I suppose that all depends on what ends up happening as we go through the process!"

Although they have hosted events on the property since closing it to renovate, the inn is not open as of January 2025. On the inn's website, a message thanks people for being part of the property's story. It reads, "While the inn is steeped in history, filled with cherished antiques and stories from the past, we want to share that we are no longer accepting reservations.

"We’ve treasured each and every guest who has stayed with us over the years, and we are deeply grateful for the memories made within these walls."

Meri has poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the property.

Unfortunately for Meri, every day that the inn stays closed means more dollar signs add up unanswered by profit. The inn has been an extraordinary money hole so far, although it remains to be seen whether Meri has made any profit from it over the long run.

The Sun reports that she first purchased the property for $346,500 in 2017 with a mortgage. The outlet then reports that she took out a second home rider in April 2018 to the tune of $308,000.

And it would appear, according to The Sun, that she has taken out a third loan in the amount of $485,000 to attempt to finish the renovations.

