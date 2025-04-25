Before ‘Sister Wives’ Fame, Robyn Brown Was (Apparently) a Diesel Jeans Model I had a Diesel Jeans model coming into my family in 2010, and I thought that was the biggest validation." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 25 2025, 5:49 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Viewers of Sister Wives can expect a few things when they tune into the long-running TLC show. There will definitely be shots of Kody Brown trying not to show us how perfect his hair is, takeaways about polygamy and the FLDS church, and a conversation about how Robyn Brown changed the family’s dynamic forever. Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife in Season 1 and, over time, has become his only legal and spiritual wife.

After he divorced his first three wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown — he decided he only needed Robyn by his side, which, unfortunately, his exes (and most of us watching at home) saw coming. Throughout their marriage, Kody has often shared how lucky he was to have snagged his wife when he did. One of his biggest flexes is that his wife was once a model for Diesel jeans, a fact neither he nor his fans could gloss over. Here’s what to know.

Source: TLC

Robyn Brown may have been a Diesel Jeans model before ‘Sister Wives.’

While Kody married Janelle, Meri, and Christine when they were all in their early 20s, Robyn led an entirely different life before entering polygamy. Before Kody, she was married to her ex, David Jessop. Together, they had Robyn’s first three children — Aurora, Breanna, and Dayton — whom Kody has since legally adopted. As her time on the show continued, fans learned that she had past financial issues and had been a break dancer at some point in her life.

However, in 2023, Kody revealed during an Instagram Live interview that his wife was also a Diesel Jeans model, which made her stand out during their courtship.

“I thought I was a total success,” Kody recalled, per Soap Opera Spy. “I had a Diesel Jeans model coming into my family in 2010, and I thought that was the biggest validation. She had other people in our church interested in her,” Kody explained. “She had offers from other people to marry her, and she absolutely believed in plural marriage, and she absolutely believed in me, and she came into our family with great hopes.”

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans aren’t sure if Robyn modeled for Diesel Jeans.

Although Kody seemed convinced and completely interested in Robyn’s modeling days, some fans, primarily those who had never really seen it as a positive aspect of her, saw her past as another way to mock her. Her husband’s comments resulted in several memes, including one of her standing next to a gas pump at a Diesel station. Ha!

Other fans mocked Robyn’s naivety, stating that she may have been “scammed” by someone claiming to be from Diesel rather than a real representative. “I suspect she fell for one of those early 2000s modeling scams and still hasn’t figured it out,” a commenter theorized on Reddit.

“Listen… I don't think she's ever even worn a pair of Diesel jeans in her life,” another scoffed. “Even if she did, diesel was played out by 2010. That's some 2008 stuff.” “Robyn & model in the same sentence. LMAO,” said a third fan.

Amid the not-so-nice comments judging Robyn for her appearance, some had more to say about Kody bringing up her modeling past. After a clip of him bragging about his wife being a model surfaced, TikToker @livinvegas pointed out that the comment, along with him reiterating that many people in their church were attracted to her before they got together, made him look as if he “only marries women based on their status.” While Kody hasn’t said if that’s the case, his marriage to Robyn seems built to last.