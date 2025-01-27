Robyn Brown’s Son, Dayton, Has Distanced Himself From ‘Sister Wives’ — What Happened? Dayton is one of Robyn's children that Kody legally adopted in 2014. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 27 2025, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest

At its core, TLC's Sister Wives is a family show. While the Brown family was always a tad eccentric, considering Kody Brown had four wives and is a father to 18 children, they always presented a united front. However, in recent seasons, the large family fans came to know, and love has been divided. Kody has been estranged from most of his family since falling out with his ex-wife Christine and Janelle Brown's children over his COVID-19 restrictions.

The Brown patriarch is now in a monogamous marriage with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, with whom he shares five children. As Sister Wives fans recall, Kody adopted Robyn's three children from her previous marriage to David Jessop: Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora. While Breanna and Aurora are still involved in newer Sister Wives episodes, Dayton seemingly followed some of her older siblings' lead and opted not to be on the show. So, what happened to Robyn's son? Here's what to know.

What happened to Robyn's son on 'Sister Wives'?

During his time on Sister Wives, Dayton had several relatable moments that resonated with fans. In addition to being one of the children who came into the family later in his life, he also opened up about living with high-functioning autism, previously called Aspergers Syndrome. However, recently, fans haven't seen or heard much from Dayton.

Per Vocal, Dayton enrolled in Northern Arizona University (NAU) in 2020. The year before he started college, the Browns moved from Las Vegas, Nev. to Flagstaff, Ariz. Since Dayton started college, he's opted to stay out of the spotlight, leaving fans questioning why he abruptly left the show.

In 2024, rumors swirled on Reddit that he might have moved in with his father to further distance himself from Robyn and Kody. However, the rumor likely isn't true, as Christine and Robyn's son, Paedon Brown, confirmed in January 2023 that Dayton has been living in Robyn and Kody's RV in their backyard.

Dayton was involved in a near-fatal ATV accident on 'Sister Wives.'

Dayton's disappearance on Sister Wives may be what he needed after a difficult experience on the show. In a 2015 episode, Robyn revealed that her son had been involved in an ATV accident in 2013. The accident didn't air on Sister Wives, but the accident left his face permanently scarred, and he had to repair an eyelid injury.

"Two years ago, Dayton was out of town visiting some friends and he got into an an ATV accident," Robyn recalled on the show. "He had to go into surgery and it's a pretty intense surgery. They had to clean out all of the debris, they had to stitch his face back up. Basically, they had to repair his eyelid and into his hair and stuff. And it was really traumatic.”

Although Robyn has said the accident occurred when Dayton was out of town with friends, another version of how the accident went down has been discussed thanks Kody and Christine's daughter, Mykelti Brown. In a 2023 clip shared with gossip account Without A Crystal Ball, Mykelti claimed the accident occurred while Dayton was with Kody on a Thanksgiving trip. However, the family seems to be sticking with Robyn's story.