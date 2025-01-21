‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown and Her BFF Respond to Kody With “Ditch the B---H” Gear Kody Brown's ex-wife didn't enjoy what the patriarch said about her bestie, Jenn Sullivan, on 'Sister Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 21 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

Season 19 of Sister Wives may be old news for the Brown family (the season was filmed over a year before its debut), but Meri Brown is seeking revenge on one of Kody Brown's comments about her BFF, Jenn Sullivan. In a Jan. 19 episode of the TLC series, Kody shared his take on his ex-wife's love life.

He shared that, for Meri to move on and find another husband, he needed to "ditch those b---hes," aka her longtime friends that he described as "mean girlfriends." "If she really wants love, if she wants to find a man, she's going to have to ditch those b---hes," Kody professed. Fortunately (or unfortunately for Kody), Meri sticks to her girl code and will remain friends with Jenn long after their divorce. On Jan. 21, the friends proved as much with some revenge merch.

Meri Brown and her friend Jenn Sullivan created "ditch the b---ch" shirts in response to Kody's 'Sister Wives' comment.

On Monday, Jan. 20, Meri and Jenn posed in red and white sweatshirts. They smiled directly at the camera as they flaunted the words on the sweatshirt. Meri's said "Never Gonna," while Jen's had a pithy "ditch this b---h," signaling that, despite what Kody believes, Jenn isn't leaving her friend's side.

Before Jenn and Meri's sweatshirt drop, the TLC star made another Instagram post confirming she saw what Kody said about her and Jenn's relationship. The Instagram post hinted she had something "salty" in the works that would be in response to her ex's comments. "Ditch those b---hes??" Meri wrote. "I think we can talk about that..." "It's about to get salty," she added.

Meri and Jenn created a podcast that will likely have plenty of 'Sister Wives' tea.

Meri and Jenn weren't done dragging Kody with their "Never Gonna Ditch the B---h" hoodies. The BFFs announced a podcast called Salty Birches on the same day as the merch's release. Before announcing the podcast, Jenn and Meri had several posts on TikTok of them making comedy videos about what they would do without one another. They also have a trailer for their podcast that they shared on Jan. 20.

In the trailer, Meri and Jenn shared a tongue-in-cheek song about the podcast and why they're best friends. And while they didn't directly say the podcast was about Sister Wives or Meri's ex, they dropped a little shade towards Kody at the song's end. At the song's end, the reality star shared how "great" Jenn is, prompting her to say, "Others think differently; there's no debate."

"Just ask my ex," Meri said after Jenn, with her adding, "Oh, he'll tell you." Meri then added, "she's the b---h," with Jenn telling Kody, "Hey, Kody, f--k you."