Meri and Kody Brown's Child, Leon, Lives a Private Life Away From 'Sister Wives' Leon hasn't appeared on 'Sister Wives' since 2020.

Since Sister Wives began in 2010, the show's focus has always been on Kody Brown, his four wives (three now ex-wives), and their 18 children. Many of the Brown children have blossomed into adults with their own marriages, kids, and families to tend to. And while many of them have grown up, fans still get to keep up with some of the younger Browns on the show, as they have often appeared in scenes in later seasons.

Though many of the Brown children still come around, some haven't been seen on the show in several years, opting not to discuss any of the family's drama. One child newer Sister Wives viewers may not know is Meri and Kody's only child, Leon Brown. While Leon often appeared in several Sister Wives episodes, they've opted to live their best lives away from reality TV cameras.

Who is Leon Brown from 'Sister Wives?'

Leon is Kody and Meri's only biological child, born on July 29, 1995. In the early seasons, Leon was often the voice of reason and was the only child seemingly on board with living plural marriage. In Season 11 of the series, Leon came out to their family as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The family accepted Leon, and they appeared on the show for a few more seasons before ultimately exiting the show in 2020.

In June 2022, they came out as transgender via Instagram and announced they changed their name from Mariah to Leon or Leo. That October, Leon married their partner, Audrey Kriss. Since then, they've been living a comfortable life away from the cameras and often post on their Instagram account, @leoninthemountains. However, Sister Wives fans shouldn't expect to see any of Leon's many siblings on there.

According to Leon's sister, Christine and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, they separated themselves from the family, per Screen Rant. However, Gwendlyn stressed that the distance had nothing to do with Leon not "fitting in" with their siblings or the Mormon faith's beliefs against same-sex marriages.

Does Leon Brown speak to anyone from 'Sister Wives' now?

Since leaving Sister Wives, Leon hasn't appeared with his family often, at least not publicly. Their mother, Meri, has opted not to discuss them much on the show out of respect for their privacy. She also hasn't shared her child on her public social media handle much. However, in July 2023, Meri posted a rare photo of her and Leon together in July 2023.

"Best part of today," she wrote. "That is all."

Christine also shared on Sister Wives Season 19 that Leon was invited to her wedding to her second husband, David Woolley, even though Meri wasn't. Leon reportedly attended the event and was removed from Christine's January 2024 wedding special for privacy reasons. They also reunited with the family in March 2024, but for an unceremonious reason.

In March 2024, Leon's sibling, Garrison Brown, one of Janelle and Kody's sons, died by suicide. The entire Brown family gathered for Garrison's funeral, which marked the first time they came together in years. In an Instagram post, Leon briefly mentioned Garrison's death and reuniting with their family.

"This year broke me beyond words," they wrote in December 2024. "Grief became the center of my world. i lost people i didn’t know were losable & reconnected with people i never thought i would speak to again. i found friendships i deserve & learned what it means to actually want to heal."

"Love became a verb in the most real ways & i discovered what it means to trust my body," Leon added. "i lose & gain hope every single day & i mostly have absolutely no idea what i am doing. But i am doing it with love, with care at the center of my heart. & i am definitely doing it slow. here’s to more (real) community care, mutual everything, believing in abundance, & really feeling our griefs— individual & collective."