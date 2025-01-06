Maddie from 'Sister Wives' Has Announced That She's Quitting Her Podcast: Here's Why "It's clear that this project no longer aligns with my goals or the vision I have for my future and my family." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 6 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @The Authentic Society Maddie Brown appears on 'The Authentic Society' podcast as former host

It's only been a short time since co-hosts Maddie Brown Brush and Jayme Byrd launched their podcast, The Authentic Society, and explained the reason behind their desire to host a podcast. They seemed comfortable and focused on their mutual goal, and Sister Wives star Maddie brought fans with her to the channel.

But Maddie suddenly announced on Jan. 6, 2025, that she would be stepping down from her role as host. So why is she quitting the podcast? Here's what we know about Maddie's reasons, and what she has in store for 2025.

Source: YouTube / @The Authentic Society Former co-host Maddie Brown Brush appears alongside 'The Authentic Society' host Jayme Byrd

Here's why 'Sister Wives' star Maddie is quitting her podcast.

Friends Maddie and Jayme seemed to have all the chemistry and makings of a successful podcast. The duo talked about their reasons for launching the podcast in the first place back in November 2024, and they explained that they hoped to explore themes of real life and authentic existence. At one point, Jayme pointed out that they felt it would be helpful if they could talk about what they had experienced in their lives and help other women realize they weren't alone.

So it seems a little abrupt for Maddie to call things quits so quickly. Here's what she had to say on the subject. In an Instagram post, Maddie shared, "After much reflection, I've decided to step away from The Authentic Society podcast. I've truly enjoyed the experience, learned so much, and am deeply grateful for the support from all of you. However," she continued, "It's clear that this project no longer aligns with my goals or the vision I have for my future and my family." She went on to add, "Thank you for being part of this journey. It's meant the world to both Jayme and myself."

Maddie has big changes coming in 2025.

In her statement, Maddie did give some hints as to what is to come for her in the future, although she gave no specific details. She wrote, "While I'm closing this chapter with The Authentic Society, I'm not closing the door on podcasting forever. Who knows what the future might hold? For now, however, the focus is the season I'm in." Which she explained was, "being present for and focusing on the well-being of my growing family, building Taeda Farms, and starting the build of our new home."

She concluded that this is where her heart is, and she feels her focus needs to be, adding that Jayme will be continuing the podcast and she wishes her luck.

Part of that season includes a big change for Maddie and her family, as she announced at the end of 2024 that she and her husband Caleb Brush were expecting baby No. 4. They already share a son Axel, and daughters Evie and Josephine. In a follow-up post after announcing their pregnancy, Maddie shared that baby No. 4 would be another girl and they're still considering names.

