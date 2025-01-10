‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown’s Husband, Mitch Thompson, Is a Heavyweight Fighter Aspyn married her husband, Mitch Thompson, on Season 13 of 'Sister Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 10 2025, 6:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mitchellton13

With over a decade of television, the Brown family on Sister Wives have just about shared it all. Since their time on the TLC show, we've watched the family's dynamics shift, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic altered the family for good. We've also seen many of the Brown family members grow up and create their own families as adults. And, so far, none of them have adopted their family's polygamist practices.

Aspyn Brown, daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, is one of Kody's 18 children who has crafted a cozy life away from her family of origin with her husband, Mitch Thompson. Like many of her siblings, Aspyn aired her and Mitch's wedding on Sister Wives. Here's what to know about Aspyn's husband and their love story.

Who is 'Sister Wives' star Aspyn Brown's husband?

Aspyn is the second-oldest of the Brown children and the family's first daughter. While she's the big sister of the family, she's typically the most laid-back of the bunch unless she needs to pull her ranking out to prove to her siblings she's not playing around. Outside of the show, Aspyn is also pretty lowkey, as she doesn't even have an active social media account. In 2023, she reportedly deactivated her Instagram account and hasn't been on X since it was called Twitter in 2019,

While Aspyn herself doesn't post much, fans can see her face on her husband, Mitch's account. Mitch, full name David Mitchell Thompson, frequently posts photos of them traveling together as a baecation or for their family. In October 2023, he posted a photo of them attending Christine's wedding to her second husband, David Woolley.

"Congratulations to David and Christine," Mitch wrote. "We had so much fun."

Aspyn and her husband first appeared on Sister Wives during Season 13. She shared that they were friends as children when the Browns lived in Utah. They lost touch when Aspyn and her family moved to Las Vegas, Nev. After reconnecting, they were engaged in December 2017. The couple tied the knot the following June, and the wedding aired on Season 13, Ep. 8, "Aspyn's Royal Wedding." According to Mitch's Instagram, he's a heavyweight Muay Thai fighter and often discusses his craft on the platform.

Does Aspyn Brown have any children?

As of this writing, Aspyn and Mitch are still married. However, fans shouldn't expect to see a Brown-Thompson baby yet. The couple are living their best D.I.N.K. (Double Income, No Kids) life and haven't shared any immediate plans to have a baby. However, with six grandkids between the OG Brown children and counting, the couple's child will have plenty of cousins to play with, which is always fun!