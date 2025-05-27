The ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 Tell-All Was Filmed Shortly After Its Fall 2024 Premiere A scene from the first part of the Tell-All gave some insight into when it was filmed for TLC. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 27 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

The three-part tell-all, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, allowed the Browns to discuss what led to their family ending for good. The special included an irate and defensive Kody, as well as his exes' take on why he ultimately ended up with the love of his life, Robin, and many more dramatic moments in part one alone. The Sister Wives tell-all was filmed months before fans were able to witness it on the TLC and via streaming. Here's what we found out about when it took place.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

When was the 'Sister Wives' Season 19 tell-all filmed?

The Sister Wives tell-all was filmed in late 2024. As far as the exact date, that is unknown. However, we're a little nosey around here, so, based on what we saw from one scene in the special, it may have aired in October 2024. The special opened with the Browns preparing for a long day of filming. In one scene, Janelle talks to her and Kody's daughter, Madison Brush, and her husband, Caleb Brush. During the scene, they talk about how she's often on edge because Sukanya asks "tough" questions.

Madison and Caleb then wish Janelle good luck as they prepare to take her to the airport. As they walk away, Madison's calendar appears. While it's initially hard to read, if you squint, you can see the calendar says October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

The tell-all's date was possibly one month before fans began watching Season 19 on Sept. 15, 2024. It was also seven months after Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison Brown, died by suicide at age 25. While Garrison's death was part of the final episodes of the season, it wasn't mentioned on the tell-all, per the family's request.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

When was 'Sister Wives' Season 19 filmed?

The Sister Wives tell-all came one week after the show ended an odd season. Unlike previous seasons, the show was filmed at least two years from the time fans tuned in in 2024. The season highlighted many moments Sister Wives fans already knew about through social media, including Mykelti Brown's baby sprinkle for her twins, who were born in 2023, Christine and her now-husband David Woolley's courtship, and the entire Brown family reuniting at Logan Brown's 2022 wedding. Talk about a time warp!

Although there were many moments from Season 19 to show, it's unclear if we will get another season after Season 19. So far, Season 20 has not yet been announced, and the family hasn't confirmed if they've returned to filming since Garrison's death. Stream Sister Wives on HBO Max.