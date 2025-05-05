‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Military Career Played a Significant Role in His Life "As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country, By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 5 2025, 6:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

Content Warning: This article mentions suicide. On Sister Wives, the Browns endured a lot. However, one tragedy that will remain with all of them is the tragic death of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son, Robert "Garrison" Brown at age 25. In March 2025, Garrison's death was confirmed by his parents. It was later revealed that the reality TV child died by suicide.

"We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody and Janelle's statement read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.” Garrison was remembered by those who loved him as being passionate about his interests, which included his cats and photography. Following his death, many wanted to know about his possible military affiliation.

Was 'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown in the military?

Garrison was a proud member of the U.S. National Guard. He enlisted in the Nevada Army National Guard on November 19, 2015 when he was a teenager. As Sister Wives fans saw in previous seasons, Garrison initially wanted to join the Army but decided to join the National Guard instead to appease Kody and Janelle. Janelle expressed her concerns for her son when he shared the news of him joining the military in Season 7, per The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

"He's 17 and thinks he's invincible," Janelle said at the time. "At 17, you don't comprehend that you actually could get shot at, and those bullets might actually hit you."

Garrison served with the National Guard until he died. After graduating from basic training on September 25, 2016, he attended the College of Southern Nevada while continuing his military duties. According to Us Weekly, he served as a staff sergeant in the Nevada National Guard and a member of the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry.

Garrison Brown was honored by the National Guard following his death.

Garrison's life and career with the National Guard was memorialized several weeks after his death. In late March 2025, the National Guard held a military funeral service in his honor. Photos from the event showed members of his team reflecting on his legacy, with one of his co-workers kneeling down to comfort his mom, Janelle. The team also wrote a message on Facebook in memory of Garrison.

"Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry, along with friends and family, gathered yesterday at the Clark County Armory to honor the memory of Staff Sgt. Robert Garrison Brown, who passed away on March 4th," the post read. "Brown, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, was born to Janelle and Kody Brown, and was the sixth child of a large family. He is survived by his family and three cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons. Preceding him were Sheryl Lee Brown, William Winn Brown, and Curtis Taylor Brown."

The post further reflected on Garrison's personality, mentioning his love for the outdoors, traveling, and trying something new. "Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents,” the National Guard wrote. "He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it.”

"As a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard and a proud CAV Scout, Brown exemplified dedication to his country," they continued. "He also had a caring nature, pursuing a career in nursing to help others.Brown's friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passing has left a void in their hearts." Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. After a year of silence, the family addressed his death on Season 19 of Sister Wives.