‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Remembers Garrison With ‘Dragonheart’ Line, “To the Stars" "When we want to look for him again, we look to the stars." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 4 2025, 11:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christine_brownsw

Content Warning: This article mentions suicide. When Season 19 of Sister Wives returned with new episodes in April 2025, no one knew how much of the Brown family's real-life struggles the season would show. Unfortunately, one of the family's most difficult moments happened while the cameras were rolling. In March 2024, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's son, Garrison, died by suicide and was discovered in his home by his younger brother, Gabriel.

Article continues below advertisement

The aftermath of his death was something several of his siblings, his parents, and his bonus moms discussed on Sister Wives. In one scene from a Season 19 episode, Christine Brown shared how she ensured Garrison was seen and his legacy was remembered at his private funeral with a short but poignant quote, "To the stars." Here's the meaning behind Christine and the many of the family's tributes to Garrison.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Brown said a line 'Dragonheart,' "To the stars," at Garrison Brown's funeral.

Season 19, Ep. 23 of Sister Wives gave the family a chance to finally open up about Garrison's death. They explained the events leading up to them discovering he took his own life, with Janelle sharing she asked her sons, Logan and Hunter, to find him while she went to sleep. She added that she woke up to her son, Gabriel, telling her "Mom, he's gone."

In another scene, the cameras turned to Christine, who discussed Garrison's private funeral that was held on March 9, 2025, four days before his body was found. In a confessional interview, she shared the service was "as beautiful as it could be." "I got to talk about when he was a little kid and his love of fires and traveling in his stars," Christine recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine then said she was handling Garrison's funeral as well as could be expected until the end of her tribute to him. She explained she was "fine" until she looked at her daughter, Mykelti Padron, and said a line from the final scene of the 1996 film, Dragonheart, starring Dennis Quaid and Sean Connery as the voice of the dragon, Draco. Christine used Draco's last words to Dennis's character, Bowen, to remind herself where she can speak to Garrison moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

"At the end of the movie, The dragon dies," she explained. "[Draco, the dragon] turns into the constellation. And the last line is 'when we want to look for him again, we look to the stars.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'Dragonheart' was one of Garrison Brown's favorite movies.

Christine mentioned while sharing her quote about Garrison that the line, "To the stars," held a significant place in the Brown family. The movie was one of the military vet's favorites. The fantasy film follows Draco, the last dragon, and a disillusioned dragon-slaying knight who must unite to stop an evil king, who was granted partial immortality. The film was one of Sean's, who died in October 2020, most memorable roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Several members of the Brown family got tattoos for Garrison.

In the wake of Garrison's death, many of his family members found ways to ensure his legacy lives on. A June 2024 post on Janelle's Instagram account showed Gabe showing off some of his tattoo for Garrison, which read, "To the stars." When a fan asked her if the tattoo was Gabe's, she confirmed that many of her children followed his lead. "Many of the kids got a tattoo with some version of that quote," Janelle confirmed (via Reddit). "It was one of Garrison's favorite movies growing up and even as an adult."

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Gabe, Aspyn Brown and Paedon Brown have also been featured wearing some version of the quote. Paedon went with a tattoo of a constellation, which Christine shared on Instagram in June 2024, and a Reddit poster spotted Aspyn seemingly following Gabe's direction and with an arm tattoo that read, "To the stars."

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.