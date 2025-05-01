‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown Pregnant With Her and Husband Mitch Thompson’s First Child
It's hard to imagine that Sister Wives has been in the pop culture zeitgeist for so long that the Brown family parents — Kody Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown — that they've graduated from hardworking parents to more comfortable grandparents. Kody and his ex-wives, Janelle and Christine Brown's children birthed the first Brown grandchildren generation, starting with Janelle and Kody's daughter, Madison Brush and her husband, Caleb Brush's first child, Axel.
Christine and Kody's daughter, Aspyn Brown, has been open about her decision to be intentional about when she plans on having a baby. As it turns out, she and her husband, Mitch Thompson, seemingly found the right time to welcome their first child.
Is Aspyn Brown from 'Sister Wives' pregnant?
Aspyn confirmed she and Mitch were expecting their first child in April 2025. The TLC star shared the news during an interview with Salt Lake City's Fox 13, where she talked with a reporter on behalf of the Kendra Scott location she manages. Before she and Natalie discussed some of Kendra Scott's offerings, the reporter mentioned that Asypyn was expecting her first bundle of joy.
"How fitting that you have your first little one on the way!" Morgan said as the reality star glowed.
As Aspyn discussed some of the offerings in her store, her baby bump was on full display, something her fans noticed on Reddit. Many praised her for glowing in the photo and felt she had what it takes to be a great first-time mom.
"Ohhh that's why Christine is always wearing Kendra Scott," a fan wrote. "Aspyn looks gorgeous! She's had enough practice raising children so she will be an awesome mom!"
"Considering how loose-lipped this family is, I’m shocked it took this long for this to come out," another user shared.
"I’m happy for them and so glad they took their time before having kids," a third user said of Aspyn and her husband. "She’s going to be a great mom."
Aspyn Brown spoke previously about being worried she might not be able to have kids.
Aspyn and her husband becoming parents for the first time in 2025 was something fans weren't sure would happen. Before confirming her pregnancy, she revealed on Sister Wives that she wasn't sure when or how she and Mitch would welcome children into the world.
In a scene circulating on TikTok, Aspyn told her sister, Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, that she and Mitch weren't planning on having children until she was around 35. She shared she didn't feel ready to be a mom yet and was concerned that, when she was ready, she wouldn't be able to conceive a child unassisted.
Aspyn explained that, at 27, she tried to donate some of her eggs but discovered she didn't produce enough to give to others. She told Mykelti and Tony the revelation made her worry she didn't have enough eggs to produce on her own when she was ready to have a baby. Aspyn also shared that she and Mitch began seeing a fertility specialist who said the chances of her getting pregnant were basically 50/50. It appears she was meant to join the mommy gang!