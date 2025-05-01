‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown Pregnant With Her and Husband Mitch Thompson’s First Child "Aspyn looks gorgeous! She's had enough practice raising children so she will be an awesome mom!" By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 1 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mitchellton13

Christine and Kody's daughter, Aspyn Brown, has been open about her decision to be intentional about when she plans on having a baby. As it turns out, she and her husband, Mitch Thompson, seemingly found the right time to welcome their first child.

Is Aspyn Brown from 'Sister Wives' pregnant?

Aspyn confirmed she and Mitch were expecting their first child in April 2025. The TLC star shared the news during an interview with Salt Lake City's Fox 13, where she talked with a reporter on behalf of the Kendra Scott location she manages. Before she and Natalie discussed some of Kendra Scott's offerings, the reporter mentioned that Asypyn was expecting her first bundle of joy.

"How fitting that you have your first little one on the way!" Morgan said as the reality star glowed. As Aspyn discussed some of the offerings in her store, her baby bump was on full display, something her fans noticed on Reddit. Many praised her for glowing in the photo and felt she had what it takes to be a great first-time mom.

"Ohhh that's why Christine is always wearing Kendra Scott," a fan wrote. "Aspyn looks gorgeous! She's had enough practice raising children so she will be an awesome mom!" "Considering how loose-lipped this family is, I’m shocked it took this long for this to come out," another user shared. "I’m happy for them and so glad they took their time before having kids," a third user said of Aspyn and her husband. "She’s going to be a great mom."

Aspyn Brown spoke previously about being worried she might not be able to have kids.

Aspyn and her husband becoming parents for the first time in 2025 was something fans weren't sure would happen. Before confirming her pregnancy, she revealed on Sister Wives that she wasn't sure when or how she and Mitch would welcome children into the world.

In a scene circulating on TikTok, Aspyn told her sister, Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, that she and Mitch weren't planning on having children until she was around 35. She shared she didn't feel ready to be a mom yet and was concerned that, when she was ready, she wouldn't be able to conceive a child unassisted.