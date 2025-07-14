Did Kody Brown Go to College? Fans of 'Sister Wives' Want to Know The reality star is the father to 18 children. By Niko Mann Published July 14 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: TLC / YouTube

Fans of the reality show Sister Wives want to know if Kody Brown went to college. The star of the reality show about his polygamist family premiered in 2010, and Kody said during Season 19 that he lost his virginity in college.

However, fans are asking if Kody actually went to college. The reality TV star previously said on the show that he did not attend college, and fans are confused. So, did Kody Brown go to college?

Did Kody Brown from 'Sister Wives' go to college?

Kody does not have a college degree. He served on a two-year mission for the LDS Church before getting married to his first wife, Meri Brown. He later married his second wife, Janelle, spiritually, as well as two more wives, Christine and Robyn. Kody divorced Meri in 2014 and legally married Robyn. He is also now spiritually divorced from Janelle and Christine.

Some fans of Sister Wives were confused after Kody claimed that he'd lost his virginity in college during Season 19. Kody claimed that he'd kept it a secret from two of his wives but did tell Meri and Robyn. “You want to know the craziest thing?” he said. “I had a lover in college. It was a little tryst. I was a naughty boy, based on my faith. ... I had a relationship in college where I lost my virginity.”

“It was devastating to me, it was heartbreaking,” he continued. “When purity is everything in the church I was in, that was everything. It's like you're working your way back for it. ... Nobody knew except for Meri and Robyn, and it was really because I don't believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them. Robyn learned of it the first month we knew each other. I felt safe.”

However, in earlier seasons of Sister Wives, Kody claimed that he did not go to college while taking one of his kids on a college tour. Kody admitted to lying about his relationships in the past, so maybe this was another tall tale from the polygamist. During the Season 19 tell-all, he told host Sukanya Krishnan that he'd lied about his relationships with Meri, Christine, and Janelle on the show when he claimed he never loved them.

"Meri and I in our beginnings, we were much safer with each other," he said. "It's been a long time since I've realized that I was actually vulnerable with Meri. I just kind of grew out of it, I guess." "It means Meri and I had a good start. It means that I have been a fool and angry with my explanations that I was never in love with her. And I have to be fair now, and say yes, I did love her," he continued. "We were in love, and we were lovers. The love dies from a million paper cuts."