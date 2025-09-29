‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Resolved 2 Major Court Cases With His Ex-Wives Ahead of the reality show’s Season 20 premiere on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, the family endured several legal disputes By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The confrontations on TLC’s Sister Wives between the former plural family, the Browns, have followed them for 20 seasons and counting. However, the real fans of the show know there’s been plenty of drama behind the scenes. In 2021, the family’s patriarch, Kody Brown, dealt with the divorces of three of his wives: Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. The divorces have played a significant role in their time on Sister Wives and in their real lives.

Ahead of the reality show’s Season 20 premiere on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, the family endured several legal disputes. Here’s an update on some of their recent disputes.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown have made progress on their child support battle.

One of the most intense court battles within the Brown family, as of this writing, that hasn’t been featured on Sister Wives is the child support case between Kody and Christine. As fans are aware, Christine was Kody’s third sister wife and is the mother of six of his children. In September 2024, three years into their split, Christine sued Kody for child support for their youngest daughter, , who was born in 2010.

However, according to court documents obtained by In Touch, the case was challenging, as Christine was also seeking to establish Truely’s paternity, as Kody’s name is not featured on Truely’s birth certificate. This was because they weren’t legally married when their daughter was born, and were initially hiding their polygamist identity.

The court docs also show that Christine requested a domestic relations injunction, an act that prevents them from engaging in domestic violence or harassment and making decisions regarding their children without the other’s approval.

Kody was reportedly found to be Truely’s biological father. The exact settlement regarding the case remains unknown. However, In Touch shared in January 2025 that the exes were ordered to attend parenting classes and post-divorce counseling, despite them never being legally married. Christine also reportedly has primary custody of Truely, though Kody shared in the Season 20 premiere that he and Christine communicate so he can see her often. It’s unclear how much Christine sought for child support.



Kody Brown settled another legal battle with his exes, Janelle and Meri Brown.

Amid his and Christine’s child support issues, Kody ended another lengthy dispute with his ex-wives, Janelle and Meri Brown. One of the family’s final collaborative projects, Coyote Pass, followed them long after Kody’s three divorces. They purchased the property while they were together, with Kody intending to build his wives their own homes, plus one for himself. Once they went their separate ways, only Kody and his legal, and only wife, Robyn Brown, were the only grantors for the property.

Although Christine had already sold her parcels for just $10 following her and Kody’s divorce, Meri and Janelle wanted their portion of the $820,000 they reportedly invested in the property. According to The U.S. Sun, in March 2025, two parcels of land were transferred from grantors Kody and Robyn to grantees Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri, as the property is now in the names of all four.

“Kody Winn Brown and Robyn Alice Brown, Husband and Wife, as Community Property with Right of Survivorship, as to an undivided 50% interest,” the legal papers read. “Janelle Brown, an Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest and Meri Caroline Brown, an Unmarried Woman, as to an undivided 25% interest, the following real properties.”

Kody and Robyn reportedly still own the final parcel. However, the couple reportedly plans to sell their shares of the property, while Janelle and Meri haven’t said what they plan to do with their portions.