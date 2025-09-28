The Reason 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Couldn’t Make It Work With Amos While Meri described Amos as “a good person” and admitted she still cared about him, she knew it wasn’t meant to last. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 28 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

One can only imagine the difficulties of being in a polygamist arrangement like Meri Brown once was with Kody Brown and his three other wives — Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown, whom he’s still legally married to. While we don’t need to get into the specifics, it’s easy to see how those challenges might carry over into life after such a relationship ends.

But Meri isn’t leaving it up to fans to guess how polygamy has impacted her dating life since confirming her split from Kody in early 2023, as she flat-out admitted it’s been a struggle. In the May 4, 2025, episode of Sister Wives, Meri revealed she has trust issues and says it's hard to know what someone’s true intentions are. She briefly tested the dating waters with Amos Andrews, but their romance only lasted mere months. So, what exactly happened between Meri and Amos? Here’s what we know.

Why did 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown and Amos Andrews break up?

Meri Brown and Amos Andrews called it quits just four months into their relationship, realizing they were on different paths. The two started dating around October 2023, but it wasn’t until January 2024 that they made their relationship Instagram official. A month later, however, Meri was already announcing their split.

In her “Fridays With Friends” segment shared on Instagram on Feb. 23, 2024, Meri explained, “Last week, Amos and I did have a bunch of discussions and we decided to stop seeing each other. We just agreed that it just wasn't going to be a long-term thing.” While she described Amos as “a good person” and admitted she still cared about him, she knew it wasn’t meant to last.

The following day, on Feb. 24, she went further into why they broke up in another Instagram post. “When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren't aligning, it's then that we need to make hard decisions,” she wrote.

Though Meri seemed to have developed genuine feelings for Amos, she admitted the only way to learn what she truly wanted was through trial and error. “It's only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that's what living and dating is all about. When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again.”

She added, “I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what's important to me in a relationship, and I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well.” At the time, Meri said she planned to use her time as a single woman to “prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution.” Fast forward to September 2025, and it looks like she’s finally ready to put herself back out there.

Meri Brown dabbled in speed dating after her split from Amos Andrews.

More than a year after her split from Amos, Meri opened up about her next chapter in the Sept. 28, 2025, episode of Sister Wives. In a confessional, she revealed what she’s really looking for as she dabbled in speed dating. “I need a man who knows and loves this b--ch,” she said, per E! News.

