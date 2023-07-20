Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Sweet Magnolias Sweet Magnolias Star Logan Allen on Possible Season 4 Storylines — "Let's Do This Next Season" (EXCLUSIVE) Will there be a 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4? Logan Allen told 'Distractify' that he and the rest of the cast are "constantly pitching" showrunner. By Gabrielle Bernardini Jul. 20 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias. Continuing to follow the ups and downs of our favorite Serenity residents — Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue — the third installment of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias concluded with Dana Sue and Ronnie renewing their wedding vows. Though the whole town is in attendance to witness the special celebration, the joyous finale has still left fans wanting more. Seriously, we need to know if Helen and Erik get back together!

So, will there be a Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias? Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, actor Logan Allen sat down with Distractify in June 2023 to chat about Season 3 of the Netflix series, as well as his thoughts on a potential Season 4.

Source: Netflix

Logan Allen on possible 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 storylines.

Though Netflix has not officially greenlit Sweet Magnolias for Season 4, Logan told us that the cast is "constantly pitching" to showrunner and writer Sheryl Anderson. "We're always like, 'Let's do this. Let's do this next season,'" Logan said. Though he didn't get into specifics on what he pitched—in case it comes to fruition—the actor told us that he has his "fingers crossed" that it happens. "I think people are really going to enjoy it," he added.

Additionally, Logan would love to see Annie and Ty's relationship develop past the friend zone in Season 4. "Let's dive more into Cal in Season 4. Let's get Cal and Maddie married," he said. "So there's a lot going on there with the three ladies and then the other teenagers."

Source: Netflix

With no shortage of cast (and drama) in Serenity, we totally agree that there is a slew of characters' storylines to further develop and explore. "I think just what's so great about this show is you can do like 10 seasons of it, you know, and there's just so much to work with when it comes to the books that they're created," Logan told us. "So you can kind of just play around and have fun. So hopefully, hopefully Season 4 [...] will happen."

At the time of writing, the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike which may affect upcoming scripted series and network negotiations.

'Sweet Magnolias': Logan Allen on Dana Sue's wedding in Season 3 finale.

Season 3 ended with the vow renewal between Dana Sue and her husband Ronnie. And, Logan confirmed that being on set that day was just as exciting for the cast as it is for fans watching the series.

"That was the most beautiful setting," he reminisced. "You know, it started raining, which they were worried about. They're like, 'Oh, man, you know, it's raining outside.' But it just added to it. You know, it's just a beautiful barn. And you're out in the middle of nowhere, you got the awesome trees as big open pasture. And it was just, it was just, let's give big props to the prop department and the set design. What the crew did with that place, they did such a good job."

Logan told us that the set just felt "really magical" and it was great to have the entire cast in one place. Aside from the beautiful set design, the actor said that the cast was energetic and had a "great time" dancing in the wedding scene. "We got a little rowdy," he added. "We had like a whole little dance circle going on in the middle, like dancing up and down."