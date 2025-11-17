What Is Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s Net Worth? Inside His Impressive Fortune With such a high-profile job comes an equally impressive salary that translates into substantial net worth. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 17 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube: BloombergTelevision

As one of the leading major retailers in the country, Walmart has served customers for decades, and for the last 10+ years, the man at the helm of the company has enjoyed great success. CEO Doug McMillon has led the company since he was appointed to the position in 2014.

With such a high-profile job comes an equally impressive salary that translates into substantial net worth. Let’s take a look at Doug’s finances.

What is Doug McMillon’s net worth?

According to The Economic Times, Doug McMillon is worth an estimated $541 million as of November 2025, the bulk of which is due to his tenure at Walmart. In addition to his position as company CEO, Doug also boasts $4.8 million of Walmart stock and other financial investments.

Doug McMillon Walmart CEO Net worth: $541 Million Doug McMillon is an American businessman and the CEO of Walmart. Birth date: Oct. 17, 1966 Birthplace: Memphis, Tenn. Birth name: Carl Douglas McMillon Father: Morris McMillon, dentist Mother: Laura McMillon Marriages: Shelly McMillon Children: 2 Education: University of Tulsa, University of Arkansas

Doug shocked business insiders when he announced his retirement from Walmart in November 2025.

On Friday, Nov. 14, Doug announced his plans to retire from Walmart in early 2026, specifically Jan. 31, according to CNBC. Following his retirement, John Furner will officially take over as Walmart CEO. Stepping into the CEO role in February 2014, Doug will still serve as a Walmart executive officer and work as an advisor until Jan. 31, 2027.

Following Doug’s retirement announcement, the chairman of Walmart spoke highly of his replacement, John Furner.

Greg Penner said in an official Walmart release that John Furner is “the right leader to guide Walmart into the next chapter of our growth and transformation.” “After starting as an hourly associate and being with us for over 30 years in a variety of leadership roles across all three of our operating segments, John understands every dimension of our business – from the sales floor to global strategy,” he continued.

“John’s six-year leadership of our Walmart U.S. business during a time of rapid change, marked by digital acceleration and strong associate engagement, has positioned us for continued success,” Greg added.

He also offered kind words for Doug as he departs his role as CEO. “On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Doug McMillon for his extraordinary leadership and incredible impact he has had on our company,” Greg said. “Our family and Board have stated many times that Doug was uniquely qualified to be CEO at the necessary time for Walmart.”

Doug also shared a statement about stepping down from the role he inhabited for nearly 12 years.

“Serving as Walmart’s CEO has been a great honor and I’m thankful to our Board and the Walton family for the opportunity,” his statement began. “I’m incredibly proud of what our associates accomplished and deeply grateful for their commitment to our customers, to each other and to the communities we serve. Thank you, everyone!”

Doug also gave John his approval to be the new leader of Walmart. “I’ve worked with John for more than 20 years. His love for our associates and this company runs deep,” he said of his successor. “His curiosity and digital acumen, combined with a deep commitment to our people and culture, will enable him to take us to the next level.”