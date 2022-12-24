Whitney Houston Had a Famously Chaotic Marriage With Bobby Brown — Who Else Did She Date?

Whitney's best friend-turned-assistant was Robyn Crawford, who claimed in her 2019 memoir, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, that the two were more than friends.

"We were lovers. We were everything to each other. We weren’t falling in love. We just were. We had each other. We were one: That’s how it felt," she wrote. "We never talked labels, like lesbian or gay. We just lived our lives, and I hoped it could go on that way forever."

The two parted ways in 2000, eight years after she married Bobby Brown.