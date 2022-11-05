Did 'Beat It' or 'Eat It' Come First? 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Is Not At All Made Up

In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Daniel Radcliffe (starring as Weird Al) walks into a studio label executive's office and plays 'Eat It,' a song he claims is completely original and not a parody of any other work.

While some spoke up in outrage at the obvious fabrication, they perhaps didn't get the joke. The entire movie is a spoof of other biopics, and his confident lie that "Eat It" came out before Michael Jackson's "Beat It" is almost as ridiculous as the way he puts a cigarette out in a person's hand during the same scene.