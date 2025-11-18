Fans Are Asking If Selena Quintanilla Pérez Had Plastic Surgery Selena was known as the "Queen of Tejano" music. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 18 2025, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

A new documentary about the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez is streaming on Netflix, and fans are curious if the curvy performer had plastic surgery. Selena was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, an obsessed fan and former employee, on March 31, 1995.

Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy was directed by Isabel Castro. Selena's widower, Chris Pérez, and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, worked together on the documentary. The film shares intimate interviews and moments from Selena's life, including never-before-seen footage. Fans are loving the film and have renewed questions about the talented "Dreaming of You" singer, including whether or not she ever had plastic surgery.

Did Selena Quintanilla Pérez ever have plastic surgery?

No, Selena did not have plastic surgery. Rumors claim that she did so due to her voluptuous figure and many celebrities' obsession with Brazilian Butt Lifts, otherwise known as BBLs. Selena confirmed that she had not had plastic surgery during an old interview in Spanish. She said that while she didn't think she'd ever have plastic surgery because she was "satisfied" with herself, she understood why others did so.

"I've never gotten surgery," she said. "Never. Well, if I wasn’t satisfied with myself, yes. It depends on the person. I am satisfied with myself, therefore I don’t think it’s necessary to do it. But if it's someone else’s decision, it’s their decision. It depends on how they feel. I don’t think I’ll ever do that." Selena's life was made into a 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez, another celebrity with ample curves. Lopez reportedly stayed with the late singer's family while filming the movie.

Selena was just 23 when she was shot to death by Saldívar in a Days Inn hotel room in Corpus Christi, Texas. The "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer had confronted Saldívar, who was the president of Selena's fan club, about missing funds. Saldívar shot Selena as she tried to leave the hotel room, and the singer made it to the lobby before she collapsed. According to People, Selena's last words were "Yolanda … 158." The Grammy Award-winning singer died from blood loss due to the bullet hitting an artery.

A former inmate who was jailed with Selen'a murderer at the Patrick L. O'Daniel unit revealed that Saldívar is a target in the prison for killing the beloved singer. Marisol Lopez said that everyone wants "a piece" of the killer, but prison guards separate Saldívar from the general population, per The New York Post.

"Everyone knows who Yolanda Saldívar is," she said. "There’s a bounty on her head, like everyone wants a piece of her. The guards keep her away from everyone else, because she’s hated so much. If she were out [in general population], someone would try to take her down."