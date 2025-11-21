The “One Tooth” TikTok Trend Is a Total Waste of Time, but It's Super Amusing "I already seen two people do this so it's my turn now." — Doja Cat By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 21 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dojacat

Well, folks, TikTok has officially done it. Users have created a trend (yes, another one) that easily earns the title of being the biggest waste of time ever. But if we’re being honest, it’s also pretty amusing to watch people try to pull off. We’re talking about the “give myself one tooth” TikTok trend. Maybe you’ve heard of it? The trend literally involves looking at the camera and trying to maneuver your mouth so that only one tooth shows.

It’s usually one of the top front two since they’re the biggest and easiest to isolate with your lips. But actually putting it into practice plays out very differently from the simple step-by-step we just described. Because it’s not as easy as it looks. While you’re probably trying to do it at this very moment, don’t be surprised if the next thing that happens is you yelling in your head, “Who’s responsible for this?!” We wondered the same thing, so we decided to do some digging to find out.

Who started the “giving myself one tooth” TikTok trend?

In short, we don’t know. But the “giving myself one tooth” TikTok trend is gaining major traction thanks to people like Doja Cat, singer Carl Wockner, and internet personality Angelo Marasigan, who all tried it and shared their results on TikTok. Doja Cat blamed seeing other people doing it for why she wanted to take a stab at it, and yep, she nailed it.

Meanwhile, Angelo, while attempting the trend, gave us a whole lineup of facial expressions that have already turned into some pretty hilarious memes fans are posting in the comments of his “giving myself one tooth” video.

Another popular influencer, Kat Clark, had a lot of fun with it too, though she accidentally had a photobomb moment, a girl eerily peeking out from behind her just as she almost mastered isolating one of her top middle front teeth. So now you’re probably wondering what each of these attempts actually looked like, right? Well, keep on scrolling to see!

@dojacat i already seen two people do this so its my turn now ♬ original sound - T

This TikToker's "giving myself one tooth" attempt was flawless.

While Doja Cat, Kat Clark, and even Carl Wockner definitely get an A for effort for trying (and succeeding at) the viral “giving myself one tooth” TikTok trend, we think the real MVP here is TikToker Maine (@pinkmaine).

She took literally no time at all to get one tooth isolated and standing alone. People not only appreciated how well she did it (and looked while posing with it), but also that she showed her full set of teeth before attempting the trend, which she jokingly said was “as a true magician should.”

