Jake Paul Was "Suspended Indefinitely" From Boxing Following His Injury in the Anthony Joshua Match Jake Paul suffered a double broken jaw in his December 2025 match with Anthony Joshua. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 7 2026, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jakepaul

When professional boxer Anthony Joshua won his December 2025 match against Jake Paul, it was the win heard around the world. Well, sort of. Those who had opposed Jake for entering into the sport as a supposed serious boxer celebrated his defeat. And Jake's fans came together to share concern about him after his injuries proved to be severe. Now, Jake is banned from boxing, and those same fans want to know why.

Jake fought within the rules during his match with Anthony. Although some expected Jake to win, as he had many times before, he left the ring with a broken jaw that he later shared more details about on social media. The idea of Jake now being banned from the sport makes little sense to some, while others who are more familiar with boxing have a better idea about why Jake was banned.

Why did Jake Paul get banned from boxing?

SB Nation reported that, on Jan. 4, 2026, the Florida Athletic Commission announced that Jake is "indefinitely suspended" from competing in another boxing match. While that might sound like a punishment, it turns out it's a ban in place to keep Jake safe. Because Jake suffered a broken jaw after his fight with Anthony, and he had to have metal plates put in, the Florida Athletic Commission essentially put him on medical leave.

As soon as Jake is medically cleared, he can box again. Even though the idea of an indefinite suspension might sound bad, and to those not familiar with the sport, it might sound like Jake is no longer allowed to box at all, that's not the case. On Dec. 20, 2025, Jake posted an X-ray of his "double broken jaw" on Instagram and wrote in the caption that he apparently planned to take on professional boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Perhaps to cement the fact that Jake needed to take it easy following his injury, the ban was brought on him to last until he is medically OK to box again. After Jake's fight with Anthony, per ESPN, Jake's business partner Nakisa Bidarian noted that his broken jaw could take "four to six weeks to heal." That means Jake's suspension is likely to last as long as that period, if not longer.

Boxers often receive suspensions after getting injured in matches.

Depending on how severe a boxer's injuries are, they could face a 30-, 60-, or 90-day ban from boxing, according to World Boxing News. Because Jake's injury is so severe, he was given an indefinite suspension to allow for plenty of time to heal. It's not a punishment, and it's actually common in the sport.