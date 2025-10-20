Jake Paul Tells 'Doubl3 Coverage' Podcast "I Think More People Should Do" AI Content Jake offered his surprising take on AI content and scolded N3on for his diet. By Ivy Griffith Updated Oct. 20 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Doubl3 Coverage

Influencer and star boxer Jake Paul is no stranger to the podcast team. But on Mystic Zach and N3on's Doubl3 Coverage podcast, he addressed some topics that fans have been curious about. These include the creation of AI-generated content using his face and the highly anticipated fight with Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

While speaking with Zach, Jake gave his surprising take on the AI content, opened up about his prep for his showdown with Tank, and even offered N3on some inspiration for getting ahead of his diet. Here's what the trio talked about.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage

Jake Paul talks enjoying AI content in 'Doubl3 Coverage' podcast interview.

When Jake agreed to appear on Doubl3 Coverage, it was a full circle moment for several of the podcast team members. Zach exclusively told Distractify, “It was great sitting down with Jake and talking about his upcoming fight with Tank on Netflix and how he became the face of AI. It felt sorta surreal. I realized I wanted to be a podcaster while I was with Jake, as he was just starting his boxing journey.” Zach posed with CEO and Founder of the podcast Jacob Chavez, along with COO Mark Dante and famous boxing trainer BJ Flores

He added, “For me to be hosting a top rated podcast today and interviewing Jake, who’s become boxing’s biggest draw felt like our paths had come full circle. I learned a lot about hard work and self belief watching Jake up close as a high school kid and it was great to hear him speak about those things on our show.”

And Doubl3 Coverage founder Jacob Chavez told Distractify, "I have been a part of the team for a long time and it just never ceases to amaze me how professional Jake is and accommodating."

He continued, "Being a part of some of Jake’s biggest fights has really been incredible and I couldn’t be more thankful for the kindness Jake and all the team has shown us here at Doubl3 Coverage.”

Jake, for his part, always seems humbly oblivious to just how many lives he's touched. While on the podcast, he chatted about a furor that has erupted among his fans over the use of AI-generated content. People went wild in recent months, making content that included nearly unrecognizable videos of Jake, videos of him seeming to kiss opponent Tank, and more. And Jake's surprising response? He thinks more people should hop on the AI bandwagon and added that he "thoroughly enjoys" the content.

Jake talks about his favorite fight and preparing to take on Tank Davis.

Of course, it's not just getting ahead of the AI curve that keeps Jake busy these days. He's finally going to get the long awaited showdown fans have been chomping at the bit for when he faces Tank down on Nov. 14, 2025.

Jake told the Doubl3 Coverage team, which included N3on participating remotely via webcam due to a demanding streaming schedule, that he needed to lock in his diet, and jokingly questioned N3on's athleticism.

When asked what it was like to be fighting in front of hundreds of thousands of people in a stadium, Jake mused that he actually gets "less nervous" than he does when he fights in smaller venues. Which means that his massive face-off against Tank should have him cool as a cucumber.

