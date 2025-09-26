N3on and Mystic Zach's 'Doubl3 Coverage' Podcast Score Big With 2025 Hall of Famer Antonio Gates "To see it come to light," he added, "there's no better feeling than that." By Ivy Griffith Updated Sept. 26 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Doubl3 Coverage

There's nothing quite as bold as a podcast starting out. Hosts often shoot for the stars, and, more often than not, they miss. But every now and then, a podcast comes out of the gate swinging and proves its mettle from the start. Enter: Doubl3 Coverage by N3on and Mystic Zach.

A font of Gen Z culture and sports content, Doubl3 Coverage proved immediately that the hosts were serious about providing solid predictions and fascinating guests. With NFL Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, they've done it again.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage

N3on's 'Doubl3 Coverage' podcast hosts Hall of Famer Antonio Gates.

On the Sept. 25, 2025, episode of Doubl3 Coverage, NFL legend and award-winning tight end, Antonio, is a hot commodity. The NFL notes he ran up 955 receptions for 11,841 yards across his career, earning his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

While speaking with N3on and Zach, Antonio noted that it had been a "really long 2025," adding that "words can't describe how things change, how your life changes" after the honor of being inducted into the HoF. Searching for words to describe the experience, Antonio called it "heaven on Earth." He noted that the induction was his "top day ever" because it gave him an opportunity to thank those who helped him on his journey to the momentous honor.

Antonio mused that footballers are always getting praise, but, he said, "I was able to get on stage to thank everyone from high school" all the way up to "the professional level." "To see it come to light," he added, "there's no better feeling than that."

The reality of the podcast's success is sinking in.

The Doubl3 Coverage hosts can relate to Antonio's feeling of accomplishment and elation. N3on and Mystic Zach knew from the start that Doubl3 Coverage would be big. It was always their plan to create a cultural sensation for Gen Z viewers. And they appear to be quickly succeeding at that goal.

Not only did the podcast break into the Top 10 Sports Podcasts on Apple in its first week, but the hosts are starting to really appreciate just how quickly the show is gaining momentum. N3on is even bringing his pup along for the ride, telling Distractify of their show with Antonio, "Brought my dog to the set today to get some love from the Doubl3 Coverage team. Good times today! Tune in because on today’s show, we had some amazing people on giving their formula for success."

And Zach noted the show's rapid rise to the top, sharing with Distractify that it "reality hit me today when I saw us No. 8 on Apple. Like, this show truly will be the best sports and entertainment show on the planet."