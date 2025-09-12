N3on and Mystic Zach's New Podcast 'Doubl3 Coverage' Rockets to Top 10 in First Week N3on and Zach hit the ground running, and the podcast immediately leaped into the Top 10 lists. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 12 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Doubl3 Coverage

If there's one thing everyone knows about growing a podcast, it's that steady and patient wins the race. Conventionally, wisdom states that it's going to take effort over time to make it big with a podcast, and many of them flop. But you couldn't prove that by Doubl3 Coverage, which rocketed to the Top 10 list in its very first week. And most definitely did not flop. The sports world takeover by the hottest new sports show is going viral after Doubl3 Coverage has hit the scene in a major way.

The podcast, co-hosted by streamers N3on and Mystic Zach, blew expectations out of the water as they proved that big promises from the duo become big deliveries. Here's what we know about the podcast's wildly successful launch.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage

N3on's 'Double Coverage' podcast rockets to Top 10 in first week.

Doubl3 Coverage hit the podcast airwaves on Sept 4, 2025. Just a week later, the podcast earned the incredible distinction of joining the Apple's Top 10 Sports Podcasts, premiering at No. 7 and proving that the team brings more than just star power to their collab; they're bringing excellence.

The first episode included star player LeSean McCoy, who called in from his backyard. They talked about his desire to get a streaming career going, noting that "the real money" is in streaming. N3on invited him to stream with him on his channel, and LeSean agreed.

The former NFL star running back joked that he "did all right" for himself after they commented on his luxe back yard. He then playfully scolded N3on, saying that if he fails at streaming, he's blaming N3on. All in all, the first podcast was playful, confident, and filled with witty moments and expert sports takes that instantly showed the co-hosts have what it takes to bring their dream of Gen Z's premiere sports and culture podcast to life.

Source: Doubl3 Coverage

Mystic Zach does it again — the podcast promises expert picks and hilarious takes.

And fans quickly noticed the vibes. There was no awkward adjustment to the podcast format for N3on, and no time when it seemed like they struggled to fill their time slot. One fan wrote under the YouTube video of the podcast, "The production on this is smooth." Another noted, "A dynamic duo. Excited for the new podcast and good insights from Mystic Zach."

These insights, per usual for Zach, proved to be the winning picks again. Podcast watchers noted that N3on, despite being one of the most divisive figures in the streaming world, jumped right into sports without batting an eye. And they weren't the only ones who hit it off right off the bat: LeSean cooked Dak Prescott, accusing him of handing pick-offs out "like candy" against the 49ers.

And he praised Micah Parsons, opening up an interesting line of conversation with Zach and N3on. Overall, he praised the duo for doing their research and being prepared and seemed to enjoy himself thoroughly, which bodes well for the rest of the pair's guests moving forward.

