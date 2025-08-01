Bobbi Althoff Abruptly Ends Her Podcast After Two Years at the Top "This podcast started off with just a girl with a dream to make more money." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 1 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Bobbi Althoff

If you don't recognize the name Bobbi Althoff right off the bat, you might remember her from a jaw-dropping 2023 interview with the controversial rapper, Drake, from his bed. The interview has since been removed from the internet, but it put Bobbi's name on the map among podcasters to watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, however, Bobbi has announced that she is ending her chart-topping podcast, The Really Good Podcast, after two years. Here's what she had to say about her plans to shutter the divisive podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobbi Althoff abruptly ends her podcast.

In an abrupt announcement for her last episode, Bobbi stood in front of a white wall with her microphone, wearing a black dress and sunglasses. It gave vaguely funereal vibes. The podcaster told fans, "Guys, I don’t think there’s any really good way to say this, but this is the last episode of The Really Good Podcast. I think I should take my glasses off to say it, too.”

Her brand is awkward and relatable, and her final sign-off was more of the same. At one point, she belted out Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" in a monotone voice. Between two years of pranks, publicity stunts, and interviews with interesting people, Bobbi is content with what she accomplished.

Article continues below advertisement

In her sign-off episode, Bobbi mused, "This podcast started off with just a girl with a dream to make more money." She added, "I’m proud of the accomplishments I’ve had … It has been a dream, every second of it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Is Bobbi Althoff an industry plant?

With the end of Bobbi's podcast comes some uncomfortable questions about her career in podcasting. Such as: Is she an industry plant? The rumor suggesting she might be is not new, and has followed her ever since that stunner of an interview with Drake, which rocketed her to superstardom in the podcast sphere.

The term "industry plant" comes from the 2010s, when rappers, ironically, such as Drake, were blasted for making their careers off the back of their peers. Lil' Wayne, in Drake's case. The idea is that they have big industry backing but present themselves as "homegrown" and "one of the people" despite having connections, according to Urban Dictionary. With Bobbi, the accusation comes from the fact that she was a relatively unknown mommy blogger who somehow landed a Drake interview.

Article continues below advertisement

And from there, her fame shot to the top seemingly out of nowhere. Since then, The Really Good Podcast has topped charts, pulled big names, and stirred controversy. But Bobbi herself has denied the allegations of being an industry plant. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she was asked if she was an industry plant, to which she replied, "I am not. I think that’s the funniest thing, and it’s really fun to lean into."