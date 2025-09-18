N3on's 'Doubl3 Coverage' Podcast Takes Over New York Skyline With Soaring Billboards Wake up, New York City: A new podcast's in town. By Ivy Griffith Updated Sept. 18 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Doubl3 Coverage

Podcast hosts N3on and Mystic Zach have upped their game again. This time, their wildly popular new podcast series Doubl3 Coverage is taking over the Big Apple.

Billboards took over the New York skyline as the duo celebrated the successful launch and upward trajectory of Doubl3 Coverage after it exploded on the sports podcast scene and showed that the co-hosts are here to overhaul the podcast landscape and create something new and different for Gen Z viewers. Here's what we know about Doubl3 Coverage's New York takeover.

There's nothing like seeing your name "up in lights" in New York City, but that's exactly what N3on and Mystic Zach experienced on September 2025 after Doubl3 Coverage proudly took over billboards in the city.

In one photo, a smiling Mystic Zach poses in front of the billboard, showing off the fruit of the labor from both co-hosts as they crafted something new and different. Doubl3 Coverage promises to become a new landing place for all things sports and culture for Gen Z viewers.

And it's safe to say that the duo managed to do exactly what they promised. The podcast first launched on Sept. 4, 2025, and immediately struck the right chord with viewers.

'Doubl3 Coverage' hit the ground running.

Just one week after the podcast's launch, Doubl3 Coverage earned the very impressive honor of being tapped for Apple's Top 10 Sports Podcasts, proving that you don't need to be a longtime show to earn viewers.

In the first episode, football star LeSean McCoy called in from his backyard to weigh in on all things current in sports, and boy, did he deliver. LeSean joked that he was planning on getting his streaming career up and running, and he and N3on made plans to collab. LeSean also dropped some commentary bombs on fellow football stars, cooking Dak Prescott, accusing him of handing pick-offs out "like candy" against the 49ers.

N3on's sports know-how was a delightful surprise to viewers who know him best as the controversial streamer. But between N3on and Mystic Zach, they proved a formidable pair. Ahead of the podcast's launch, N3on told Distractify, "I’m hyped to launch our new podcast and I’m ready to shock everyone with my knowledge and sports picking skills. I’ve got a great partner in my guy, Zach, and a sick lineup of guests. Doubl3 Coverage will be the No. 1 podcast soon.”

