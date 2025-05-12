Logan Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Comments About His Child With Fiancée Nina Agdal Prior to getting engaged to Nina Agdal, Logan Paul dated a plethora of women. By Danielle Jennings Published May 12 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Logan Paul has only been a father for a few months, courtesy of his fiancée Nina Adgal giving birth to their daughter last fall, but his former fling Olivia O’Brien recently shared some of his prior thoughts on having children.

Prior to getting engaged, Logan dated a plethora of women, including Josie Canseco, actress Chloe Bennett, Alissa Violet, Playboy Playmate Amanda Cerny, and former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jessica Serfaty.

Logan Pau’s ex-girlfriend shared comments about his kid.

Commenting on a clip of Logan’s Max reality series, Paul American, where he stars alongside his brother, Jake Paul, his ex-fling Olivia O’Brien shared an exchange between the two regarding children in response to Logan’s attitude on the show about finding out he’s expecting a daughter.

“He once told me he wanted to have a kid because he loves himself so much, he thought he could only love someone else fully if it was ‘half of him’ like it was a science experiment,” Olivia wrote underneath a TikTok video, per Reddit.

What is Olivia and Logan’s history?

During an appearance in July 2021 on The Viall Files, the singer addressed her relationship with Logan and how they initially met, sharing that they were never exclusive, but definitely were intimate sexually. "I saw him and I went up to him and I said, 'Logan, I just got dumped and I need you to have sex with me tonight because you're the only person that I can hook up with and not feel anything for,' and he was like, 'OK let's go,'" Olivia said while on the podcast.

Additionally, fans have long suspected that Olivia’s song “Josslyn” was about Logan, which was seemingly confirmed when he appeared during her Coachella set holding a sign that read, “It wasn’t worth it,” referencing one of the song’s lyrics. For his part, Logan never publicly commented on the nature of his relationship with Olivia.

When did Logan and Nina become parents?

In an Instagram post, the couple announced that their daughter Esme Agdal Paul was born on Sept. 29, 2024. “Esme Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” the caption of the post read. A year earlier, in July 2023, Logan proposed to Nina in Lake Como, Italy. "Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me," he said in a YouTube video documenting the proposal. "Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since."

