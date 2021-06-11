Some Think Olivia O'Brien's Hit "Josslyn" Is About Her Relationship With Logan Paul

Some of the best breakup songs out there are based on real relationships in the artist's life. Take one look at Taylor Swift's discography or Olivia Rodrigo's debut album and you'll know the best bops are based on real heartbreaks.

Singer Olivia O'Brien has also used her own dating mishaps to create some of her best songs, including the popular breakup song "Josslyn." The track quickly went viral on TikTok after it released, and fans wanted to know who the song is about.