Logan Paul Seemingly Shades Bryce Hall for "Dating" Ex-Girlfriend Josie Canseco

In March 2021, TikTok power couple Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall confirmed rumors that they were no longer an item.

“No, we are not [together], but I wish him the very best,” Addison told cameras. “He’s amazing, and I think we both are doing great things in our lives.” Though the duo seemingly had an amicable split following their on-and-off relationship, Bryce told his side of the story in a Sway LA video hinting that their split was due to Addison cheating on him.