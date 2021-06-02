Lana Rhoades Announces She's Pregnant After Her Breakup

Lana Rhoades Announces She's Pregnant After Her BreakupBy Kori Williams
Jun. 2 2021, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Podcast host and former adult film star Lana Rhoades has just announced some great news: She's pregnant. On June 1, 2021, she posted a pic of a sonogram next to some flowers on Instagram. The post's caption is simply, "This is the announcement 💝."
Lana even spoke about it a few days before when someone tried to call her out on Twitter for having too much Botox. She corrected them, calling it a "pregnancy glow."
Lana doesn't have many pics on her Instagram, and none of them are with a guy or someone she's calling a boyfriend. So who is the father of her child? Her ex made an indirect comment about it online.
Who is Lana Rhoades' baby daddy?
Lana hasn't said who the father of her child is, but lots of people are saying it's author and podcast host Mike Majlak. Lana and Mike have been together on and off for years, but they officially broke up in February 2021. In May, Lana posted a "pros and cons" list Mike wrote about their relationship.
Mike is one of the hosts of Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive. On a February 2021 episode, he said they broke up because they were fighting all the time and the relationship was draining.
"When those fights become the norm for months and months and months on end, and the relationship starts to take more energy from you than it provides to your life, and you don't see an end for either person, it's the time that you have to start thinking about calling it quits," he said.
How did Mike respond to Lana's pregnancy?
Right now, Mike hasn't made a public statement addressing the pregnancy, but because so many people are talking about it, it would make sense if he noticed his fans asking if he's the dad. He did go on Twitter asking to be a guest on the Maury show though. "Does anyone have a contact at the Maury show? no big deal," the tweet says.
When is Lana's due date?
In the Instagram announcement, there's a due date above the sonogram that says Jan. 13, 2021. Assuming that that's nine months from when she got pregnant, that means she conceived around April or May of this year. This is after she and Mike are said to have officially broken up February.
This doesn't mean that the baby couldn't be Mike's, but it could show that there's been someone else in Lana's life since her breakup with Mike that she hasn't been talking about. Or, she may have been waiting to announce the news. On May 16, she tweeted, "Big news coming this season 😅"
Some people may even believe that Lana's baby is Bryce Hall's. The two got caught up in a cheating scandal last year where they were accused of going behind Mike's back. The Hollywood Fix caught them out at a restaurant having what looked to be a friendly conversation, but it still got people talking.