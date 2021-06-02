Lana Rhoades Announces She's Pregnant After Her Breakup

Podcast host and former adult film star Lana Rhoades has just announced some great news: She's pregnant. On June 1, 2021, she posted a pic of a sonogram next to some flowers on Instagram . The post's caption is simply, "This is the announcement 💝."

Lana even spoke about it a few days before when someone tried to call her out on Twitter for having too much Botox. She corrected them, calling it a "pregnancy glow."

Lana doesn't have many pics on her Instagram, and none of them are with a guy or someone she's calling a boyfriend. So who is the father of her child? Her ex made an indirect comment about it online.