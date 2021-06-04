Lana Rhoades Won't Share Who She's Dating Just Yet

Former adult film actress and current influencer Lana Rhoades is gearing up to start a new chapter in her life. On June 1, she announced that she was expecting her first child, with her due date in early 2022.

The creator's online presence has been filled with a lot of controversy lately, especially when it comes to her recent exes. But this exciting news has led many to believe that Lana has a new boyfriend. Who is Lana dating now?