Lana Rhoades Won't Share Who She's Dating Just Yet

Lana Rhoades Won't Share Who She's Dating Just YetBy Sara Belcher
Jun. 4 2021, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Former adult film actress and current influencer Lana Rhoades is gearing up to start a new chapter in her life. On June 1, she announced that she was expecting her first child, with her due date in early 2022.
The creator's online presence has been filled with a lot of controversy lately, especially when it comes to her recent exes. But this exciting news has led many to believe that Lana has a new boyfriend. Who is Lana dating now?
Is Mike Majlak the father of Lana's child?
Lana's most recent boyfriend was YouTuber Mike Majlak. The two dated on and off for more than a year and the entire time was filled with drama. Shortly after they became a couple, Mike was involved in a scandal with influencer Ava Louise, who alleged the pair had hooked up in New York City. This led to a lot of drama between the creators, though the pair eventually reconciled.
While they initially remained friends following their breakup, things quickly got messy between the two. Lana posted on TikTok that she had received a pros-and-cons list Mike made about dating her, which seems to have prompted their decision to block each other. In one of the points under "pros," Mike wrote that being with the former adult star was “good for business/networking.” Lana also claimed in the video that Mike complained how she didn't want to participate in a threesome.
Following this, Lana announced that she was eight weeks pregnant on Instagram, leading many to wonder if Mike was the father. He answered the question on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, clarifying that he is not.
“Roughly a few months ago, me and the absolutely stunning, sweet, beautiful, great, pregnant [Lana] split up,” he said. “During that time, I started to see other people. She also started to see someone specifically during that time. We remained friends, we continued talking. The result of her interactions with said new person resulted in a bun in the oven.”
It seems whoever Lana started seeing after breaking up with Mike is the father of her child, though she has yet to make it official with him.
Who is Lana Rhoades' new boyfriend?
While Lana shared the news that she's pregnant, she's been keeping very quiet as to who the father of her child is — but it could suggest she's seeing someone at the moment. That being said, it doesn't seem as though she'll share details on the possible new man in her life anytime soon, and given the drama she dealt with following her split from Mike, that's completely understandable.
It sounds as though Lana is hoping to keep the details of her love life private going forward. She even hinted at this on Instagram, captioning a post with the Cardi B quote "If ain't no ring on my finger, you ain't goin' on my 'Gram."
Whoever this potential mystery man is, it doesn't sound as though we'll get to meet him any time soon.