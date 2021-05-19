Logo
Home > Influencers > Bryce Hall
Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall
Source: Getty Images

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom Took Swings at a Pre-Fight Press Conference

By

May. 19 2021, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Things are getting pretty real between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom in the lead-up to their fight. In a pre-fight press conference held on May 18, a fight broke out between the two influencers that led many to wonder why their relationship was so heated. As it turns out, their beef goes back to the moment when the fight between them was first announced. 

Article continues below advertisement

Why do Austin and Bryce have beef?

The contentious relationship between Bryce and Austin stems from the announcement that the TikTokker and YouTuber would be fighting one another. Since the fight was announced, neither one of them has hesitated to trash talk the other, and the animosity keeps getting more real in the lead-up to the fight. In the press conference, Bryce even said that he would "slap the s--t" out of Austin before he decided to back up that threat. 

bryce hall austin mcbroom beef
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time things have gotten physical between Bryce and Austin in the runup to the fight. A couple of weeks before the press conference, Austin threw water bottles at Bryce when Bryce pulled up next to his boat in Miami. 

It seems the two influencers, who have roughly equal followings on their respective platforms, are eager to face off against each other in the ring. 

How did the fight between Austin and Bryce started with a push at a press conference.

Austin and Bryce were doing a joint promotional event for their upcoming fight at the Fred Segal store in Los Angeles when things took a suddenly violent turn. While Austin was talking, Bryce rushed him, and the two grabbed ahold of each other. Bryce eventually wound up on the floor before their teams could break up the scuffle between them. 

Article continues below advertisement

In the aftermath of their confrontation, Austin and Bryce continued to trash talk one another on social media. 

“Come to find out @brycehall is as strong as my 10-month-old baby boy," Austin wrote on social media. "Steel boy you wanna fight him instead of me.” 

“Glad your security was there to push me off of you!" Bryce responded. "After I’m done with you I got a better fight next so I’m not worried.” 

Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

When is the date of the fight between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom?

The fight between Austin and Bryce is set to take place on June 12, and is the marquee fight in the YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event, which includes fights between a number of other influencers. Although we won't know who won the fight between them for almost a month, plenty of fans were ready to make fun of Bryce for his performance during the press conference. 

"Bryce Hall getting used to being dropped," one user wrote. "The guy just recently got dropped by Addison Rae as well." 

Others made fun of the TikTok star for starting the fight and then quickly winding up on the floor. With several weeks to go before the fight actually happens, there's plenty of time for more insane confrontations between the two influencers. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

YouTubers and TikTokers to Duke It out in an Epic Pay-Per-View Boxing Event

Addison Rae Confirms She's "Single," But What About Bryce Hall?

Here's Why Fans Think Addison Rae Cheated on Bryce Hall With Jack Harlow

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.