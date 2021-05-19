Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom Took Swings at a Pre-Fight Press Conference

The contentious relationship between Bryce and Austin stems from the announcement that the TikTokker and YouTuber would be fighting one another. Since the fight was announced, neither one of them has hesitated to trash talk the other, and the animosity keeps getting more real in the lead-up to the fight. In the press conference, Bryce even said that he would "slap the s--t" out of Austin before he decided to back up that threat.

This isn't the first time things have gotten physical between Bryce and Austin in the runup to the fight. A couple of weeks before the press conference, Austin threw water bottles at Bryce when Bryce pulled up next to his boat in Miami.

It seems the two influencers, who have roughly equal followings on their respective platforms, are eager to face off against each other in the ring.