Influencer Ezee Targets Samyra in a Fatphobic Video Circulating Social Media The viral video sparked a response from Samyra in January 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET

The popular saying "Haters gonna hate" certainly applies to plus-size influencer and singer Samyra. Since she began her social media reign, she has ruffled more than a few feathers for two reasons: loving herself while in a fat body, and speaking out about injustices fat people, including a lack of size inclusivity from major retailers, diet culture, and fatphobic rhetoric from brands and celebrities.

Samyra's decision to advocate for herself and others within the fat community has left her with a few public critics. In January 2026, one of them was LGBTQ+ influencer Ezee, who went viral for allegedly making fun of her on her TikTok account. Samyra — as well as her fans — have since dragged Ezee online. Let's dive in.

Ezee posted a video of herself mocking Samyra in a viral TikTok.

On Jan. 10, Ezee, who has over 3.6 million followers on TikTok alone, posted a skit titled, "Big Girls Be Like." The skit showed the content creator in a fat suit with a green matching set with a shirt that read, "Big Girls Matter," paired with a curly bob wig and a grey headband. The video showed Ezee struggling to get out of her car as she headed into a Walmart. Once she arrived, she obnoxiously asked, "excuse me, where's your plus size section? Plus. Size?"

Ezee then proceeds to complain about how the store's largest size they carry is a 4X, followed by mocking how Samyra has previously gone to stores and called them out for not carrying larger sizes. In another scene from the video, she all but confirmed Samyra was the inspiration for the video when she reenacted the singer's parking meter video. In the December 2025 video, she scolded a parking meter company for writing "Sometimes I diet — don't feed me on the following holidays" on the meter.

Samyra called the company's sign fatphobic, which was heavily criticized online. Ezee reenacted the video using what appeared to be the same meter in West Hollywood, Calif.

Samyra responded to the video after it circulated.

Ezee's video caught Samyra's attention soon after it was published. The influencer reacted to it with an 8-second clip, which she recorded while walking outside. "Putting on a fat suit, prosthetics, and a wig to make a video to mock me is deeply disturbing, and fatphobic," Samyra said. "And that's all I have to say."

Following Samyra's reaction, many other TikTok creators sided with her and felt Ezee's video was uncalled for and an example of cyberbullying.

