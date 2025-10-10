Influencer Samyra Stepped Away From Social Media to Thrive Offline (EXCLUSIVE) Samyra has "way more passions than just the influence." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 10 2025, 6:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@samyra

While previous generations deemed it necessary to choose between an education and fame, Samyra Miller has never met a ceiling and freely chooses to exist in both academia and entertainment. Many of Samyra's loyal TikTok and Instagram followers discovered her while she was still a student at Harvard University. After graduating with a degree in sociology in 2021, Samyra decided to bet on herself and her viral success and is now everyone's favorite "cocky" influencer.

Her decision to pursue her creative skills, from snagging the exclusives on the latest plus-size fashion lines to writing and performing her music, brought millions of new eyes to Samyra's social media accounts. Many of her supporters agree with her posts, while others have shared harmful feedback about what she chooses to speak on.

In August 2025, Samyra chose to log off social media after a digital run-in with rapper Cardi B. During an exclusive interview with Distractify, the "Plus-Size Freestyle" singer shared what she's been up to since her social media break and how it prepared her to come back better than ever.

Samyra says it was "necessary" for her to take a social media break when she did.

With over 2 million followers between her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Samyra's fan base is used to her posting on social media nearly every day. However, at the height of her back-and-forth with Cardi and the rapper's fans, she knew she needed to protect her peace by focusing on her real life rather than on her comments.

"It feels like I never really left, like, you know. I haven't been on socials, but I've been just living my life offline," Samyra says. "[I] also went home, watched the Saints multiple times, terrible football games. I don't know if they'll win a game, but those are my boys. They can do no wrong. They're still winners in my book. And spend some time with family, my mom, my dad, and my sisters. So that's what I've been doing, been living life, and it's so necessary just to live life offline."

Samyra's break from social media followed her response to Cardi's comments about plus-sized people. In an August 2025 Instagram Live, Cardi explained that her 3X merch for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama, sold out quickly. The "Imaginary Playerz" performer then jokingly insulted her fans by calling them "fat f---s" and telling them "no Chick-fil-A for y’all."

Samyra didn't find Cardi's words funny and expressed as much in a response TikTok video, imploring her to read various books on discrimination against plus-size people. The "Safe" rapper responded with a stitch, telling Samyra her joke "wasn't that serious." Soon after, Samyra announced that she would be taking a break from her Instagram and TikTok to step away from the noise.

"People have a lot to say, and so do I, and I pick and choose," Samyra notes. "So, you know, when I chose to take a step back, I said, I'm not even gonna be here for this, because I know what it's about to be. I don't even want to see it, because I already know what they're gonna say, and I don't care. I wouldn't take advice from any of them."

Samyra says she spent her time away from social media in the studio.

Taking time to reset proved to be exactly what Samyra needed. Even without being as visible as her followers are used to, she's still on fashion's radar. In October 2025, she modeled in Ashley Graham's plus-size collection with JCPenney, an opportunity that Ashley had handpicked her for. Before the campaign, Samyra and Ashley posted a video together, hinting at a music collaboration.

While she couldn't tell us for sure if she has new music coming out with the iconic plus-size model, Samyra says her fans can expect to hear new music from her soon. Music played a significant role in her social media break, as she shared she's been spending time in the studio with her biggest fans, her parents. "I love going to the studio," Samyra tells us. "I've been in the studio while I haven't been online. I went to the studio with my parents. We were in there freestyling, having fun."

She shares that her fans have yet to see she has "way more passions than just the influence," something she's eager to share when she returns to social media, though she's well aware of the impact she brings to her platforms.