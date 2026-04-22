What Is Sophie Cunningham's Religion? The WBA Star Has Been Baptized a Second Time "Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you Jesus." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 22 2026, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sophie_cham

There’s nothing wrong about sharing one’s walk with God or other religious figures, but some public figures choose to keep their religious beliefs private, while others share their faith with the world.

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WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is the talk of social media after sharing that she was baptized as an adult. Now, many are wondering what her relationship to religion is like.

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What is Sophie Cunningham’s religion?

Although some of Sophie’s social media posts show that she is a woman of faith and believes in a higher being, her exact religion hasn’t been publicly discussed. That said, based on social media posts about her faith, it appears the WNBA player is Christian.

In the captions of her Instagram and TikTok posts that mention her faith, she never specifies which denomination she belongs to. She usually keeps her language general, emphasizing remaining faithful through hard times.

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Sophie Cunningham shared her experience of being baptized on TikTok.

In a TikTok post during the week of April 13, 2026, she shared that she had just been baptized for a second time at Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria, Ariz. “I got baptized when I was little, but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult! Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you, Jesus. #christiantok,” the caption reads.

@sophiecham I got baptized when I was little but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult! Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you Jesus 🙏 #christiantok ♬ God I'm Just Grateful - Elevation Worship & Chandler Moore

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In the video, Sophie can be seen with two men at her side in a brick pool of water with three waterfalls. She is holding both of her hands together in the center of her chest, as the two men appear to be reciting scripture. Moments later, Sophie is seen holding her nose as the two gentlemen dip her body fully into the water and dip her back out. Once she’s out, the men start celebrating as she hugs both of them in the water.

The trio is then seen engaging in conversation as the audio “God I’m Just Grateful” by Elevation Worship and Chandler Moore plays in the background. The baptism follows Sophie signing her new contract with the Indiana Fever. According to FOX News, the deal was finalized on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

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Sophie has now entered a one-year return deal with the organization valued at $665,000. She now joins Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull, along with free-agency newcomers Monique Billings and Ty Harris. Sophie was previously acquired by the team in a four-team trade just before the 2025 season, after becoming a free agent in the offseason of that year.