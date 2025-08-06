Indiana Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Has Hinted at Her Political Views in the Past Sophie Cunningham's mom appears to support some of Trump's beliefs. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 6 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sophie_cham

With a rise in popularity for the WNBA comes a closer focus and maybe even a critical magnifying glass on stars like Sophie Cunningham. The guard for the Indiana Fever has a huge fan base, but she also has plenty of people wondering what her politics are and if she supports Donald Trump. While political leanings don't typically cause sports fans to turn up their nose at what they see as raw talent on the court or on the field, Sophie's politics are still something that sports fans want to know about.

The surge in success for the WNBA is likely to blame for the focus on players like Sophie, whose game may have always been reputable, but is now noticeable on a larger scale. This newfound love for the WNBA, at least for some fans, could be because of Sophie's fellow Fever player Cailtin Clark and her athletic prowess on the court, per fans on Reddit. Regardless of why, though, according to NPR, ratings for games skyrocketed in the 2025 season. Sophie is part of that WNBA boom.

Sophie Cunningham's politics are pretty obvious to some.

Those who have followed Sophie's WNBA career for a while might be more familiar with her politics than those who haven't. Many believe that she is more right-leaning and may be Republican. She has not shared publicly whether she is a Democrat, Republican, or neither, but according to an Instagram post about Sophie's alleged 'likes,' her history on the platform is telling.

The Instagram post, which was made by a basketball vlogger in 2024, claims that Sophie made some social media re-posts from Trump that could speak to her political leaning, even if she has not confirmed that herself. "She was seen reposting videos from MAGA front runner Donald Trump and transphobic rhetoric regarding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif who was incorrectly labeled Trans by the media during the Olympics," the post says.

Sophie Cunningham takes an elbow to the head. No call. JFC. pic.twitter.com/MikZ3TQSMm — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) July 16, 2025

It also doesn't help that many believe Sophie's mom, Paula Cunningham, has made some of her own beliefs known, which caused some to believe that Sophie's politics align with her mother's. According to the Times of India, Paula shared an article on Instagram about a ruling regarding Team USA no longer allowing Trans women to compete in women's categories.

Is Sophie Cunningham a Trump supporter?

Sophie has not shared publicly if she is a Republican or a Trump supporter. However, in October 2024, Sophie shared an Instagram Story with a screenshot of a podcast interview that Kamala Harris participated in. Sophie added a couple of emojis to show her skepticism at the then-presidential candidate.

Although she reportedly deleted the post, someone shared it to X (formerly Twitter) soon after. Under the X post, someone commented, "Good for her. Vote for who you want." Another user wrote, "I mean she not called Maga Barbie for no reason." So, there's that.