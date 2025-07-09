Natasha Cloud Injury Update: When Will the New York Liberty Star Play Again? Will Natasha be able to play again soon? The player's status could be crucial to determine if the team will make it to the playoffs or not. By Diego Peralta Published July 9 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/New York Liberty

The New York Liberty made an effort to recruit Natasha Cloud this year after being impressed with what the WNBA athlete accomplished with the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics. Unfortunately, the world of professional basketball takes unexpected twists and turns over the course of a season. Natasha's health might make it hard for her to deliver the successful season the Liberty wanted when she was drafted.

Considering how a single WNBA team has to play 40 games to determine if they can make it to the playoffs or not, it's easy to understand why these talented athletes are prone to injuries. The Liberty had an encouraging start to the 2025 WNBA season, but Natasha Cloud could be absent from at least a few upcoming games. Will Natasha be able to play again soon? The player's status could be crucial to the Liberty's season.

What is Natasha Cloud's injury status?

Natasha Cloud made a statement at the beginning of the 2025 season. The Liberty star scored more than 30 points during several games, including New York's dominating victory against the Chicago Sky. Unfortunately, Natasha was ruled out of a game the Liberty had scheduled against the Las Vegas Aces in July 2025 due to a hip injury, according to SI.com. This doesn't bode well for New York's team.

Several factors have to be determined before drawing conclusions regarding Natasha Cloud's injury. Hip injuries for basketball players can be treated over the course of a few weeks or several months if the affected athlete requires surgery, according to the National Library of Medicine. Natasha isn't the only WNBA player forced to wait on the sidelines during the 2025 season, with Caitlin Clark also struggling with an injury of her own, which resulted in the Indiana Fever star missing five games.

Natasha Cloud is a valuable member of the Liberty's lineup.

Natasha Cloud quickly became a very valuable asset for the New York Liberty after the draft. The player came up with wonderful performances for games against teams such as the Golden State Valkyrires and the Indiana Fever.

While working toward making it to the 2025 WNBA playoffs, the Liberty will definitely feel Natasha's absence on the court. The goal is to lead the Liberty to their second straight WNBA championship, similar to how the Las Vegas Aces won two straight titles in 2022 and 2023.

There's hope for the Liberty before the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Sabrina Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich, and Breanna Stewart will keep the team's efforts alive while Natasha takes some time to focus on her health.