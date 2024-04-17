Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Caitlin Clark's WNBA Rookie Salary Is Less Than What Her NCAA Rookie Card Sold For The WNBA makes a lot less in revenue than the NBA but shouldn't players make more money than their rookie card sale? By Brandon Charles Apr. 17 2024, Published 8:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Considering her success in the NCAA, Caitlin Clark is definitely being underpaid. The number one pick in the most recent WNBA draft will make a $338,056 salary for her first four years on the Indiana Fever. She’ll make $76,535 for her rookie season. Victor Wembanyama may be underpaid. The number one pick in the most recent NBA draft will make $55,174,766 for his first four years with the San Antonio Spurs. He made $12,160,680 during his rookie season.

Both players are the future of the sport of basketball. They are captivating people around the world but only one is being paid like it. Caitlin is making less than what her college basketball card sold for.

Caitlin Clark's rookie salary may be insulting, but it’s the league standard.

While Caitlin is a generational talent, she isn't being paid like one. She’ll make $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and $97,582 in 2027. Some people think it’s absurd that someone who helped draw ESPN’s highest-rated basketball game in 2024 is being paid a middle-class salary. It is absurd, but it’s the league standard.

A look at Caitlin Clark’s first contract in the WNBA pic.twitter.com/wHCcLgR9tM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 16, 2024

Most people didn’t realize the large pay gap disparity until Caitlin’s draft night. Most comments on social media about this point out Caitlin’s popularity and how she’ll make millions on endorsements alone. While both of those things are true, some are noting the resale market for good seats at Caitlin’s new home arena and how the team’s game will be on national TV 36 out of a potential 40 regular season games.

On April 15, 2024, Fast Company illustrated how the Caitlin Clark rising tide is lifting all WNBA ships. Tickets will cost more, the league is getting more TV time and, somewhat ironically, the biggest winner may be NBA TV. “The big winner, though, could be NBA TV, which will show a substantial number of Fever games, more than any other service. A League Pass subscription starts at $15 per month (after a seven-day free trial). And Clark’s arrival could spur more people to sign up.”

Unlike some WNBA players, Caitlin Clark's endorsement deals made her a college millionaire.

Caitlin has changed the WNBA before even playing one game in the league. Based on WNBA Draft numbers alone, it appears that roughly five times more people are now interested in the league.

WNBA Draft viewership 📺



2016: 254,000

2017: 273,000

2018: 303,000

2019: 248,000

2020: 378,000

2021: 331,000

2022: 403,000

2023: 572,000

2024: 2,450,000 pic.twitter.com/fax9y9Hnhy — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 16, 2024

Those viewership numbers help illustrate why brands want Caitlin. According to The Sporting News, working as a spokesperson for Nike, Gatorade, H&R Block, Buick, Goldman Sachs, Bose, Shoot-A-Way (it’s a basketball shooting machine company), Hy-Vee (a Midwest grocery chain that even sells a Caitlin-inspired cereal, Caitlin’s Crunch Time), State Farm, Panini America, The Vinyl Studio, and Topps helped Caitlin pull in $3.1 million over her time as a student athlete.

