Australian Forward Chloe Bibby Gets Seven Day Contract With the Indiana Fever A seven-day contract is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, but there are some rules. By Ivy Griffith Published July 25 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Although it may not get as much coverage and money as the NBA, the WNBA is still a respected sports league filled with extraordinarily talented athletes who make it their job to be the best of the best in the industry. Including #55, Chloe Bibby.

Article continues below advertisement

The Australian forward made news in July 2025 for being awarded a seven-day contract with the Indiana Fever. But what exactly is a seven-day contract? Here's what it means and why Chloe is the perfect addition to the Indiana Fever, hopefully for good!

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What is a seven-day contract in the WNBA?

Unsurprisingly, a seven-day contract is pretty much what it sounds like it is. According to Her Hoop Stats WNBA CBA FAQ, a seven-day contract is a short-term contract signed only in the second half of the season. It lasts seven days and can be used to fill out the roster or to fill in for an injured player.

While it may seem like an odd thing to sign a player for just seven days, there are several reasons why this might be a useful tool in the hands of both a team manager and a player. For one, it allows the team and player to feel each other out and see if it's a good fit.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, as mentioned above, sometimes you have an injured player on the team and you need a short-term fill-in, but you don't want to supplant your player by offering a longer contract to their replacement. Her Hoop Stats adds, "A player can only sign three or fewer seven-day contracts with the same team in any one season. However, they can sign with multiple teams in the same season."

@jess_is_she #greenscreen The Indiana Fever have signed Chloe Bibby to a 7-day contract. This is a great pick up for the Indiana Fever. She will make her Fever debut when they play the Chicago Sky at the United Center on July 27th. If you love women’s sports and want more W content follow me for more! #wnba ♬ original sound - Jess🫶🏾 Source: TikTok / @jess_is_she

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bibby signed with the Indiana Fever.

Chloe Bibby was the recipient of just such a short-term contract when she was signed to the Indiana Fever in July 2025 on a seven-day contract. It should be no surprise to find that Indiana Fever fans were thrilled with the news because Chloe has become an impressive force in the WNBA, and she can lend some serious playing chops to her new short-term team.

According to the Indiana Fever's WNBA site, Chloe's most recent contract was two stints during the 2025 season with the Golden State Valkyries. During the preseason games, Chloe appeared in two, averaging 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. She re-signed with the Valkyries in June and played five games, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Her contract was waived on June 30, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were ecstatic to learn that she would be playing with the Indiana Fever, even temporarily. On TikTok, @jess_is_she explained she is a "really great pick-up" for the Fever.