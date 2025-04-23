Former Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at Age 24 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Sophie Nyweide rose to fame in movies like 'Bella' and 'Margot at the Wedding.' By Allison DeGrushe Published April 23 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On April 14, 2025, former child actor Sophie Nyweide, who rose to fame in movies like Bella, Mammoth, and Noah, passed away. Her family confirmed the devastating news in an online obituary published on Thursday, April 17. She was only 24 years old.

"Creative, athletic, and wise beyond her years, Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth," her loved ones wrote in the tribute. So, what happened? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Sophie Nyweide's unexpected death.

What was Sophie Nyweide's cause of death?

At this time, the cause of Sophie Nyweide's death has not been made public. Her obituary did not include any details surrounding her untimely passing, but we will continue to follow the tragic situation and provide updates if and when more information becomes available.

Born on July 8, 2000, in Burlington, Vt., Sophie spent most of her life in Vermont and New York City. According to her obituary, she "dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor."

"She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else," the young actor's family wrote in her obituary. "It was a safe place for her, and she [relished] ... the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well-being. She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even languages of any place she visited."

Her family also shared that Sophie was kind and trusting, traits that sometimes "left her open to being taken advantage of by others." Despite support from her loved ones and professionals, Sophie struggled privately, turning to self-medication to cope with her trauma. She often insisted on handling things alone and was "compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."