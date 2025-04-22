A Spoonful of Sugar Helps Dick Van Dyke's Net Worth — Details on His Finances Dick Van Dyke belongs on the entertainers Mount Rushmore. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 22 2025, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alaurarvandyke

The word iconic is often used a bit too liberally but when it comes to someone like Dick Van Dyke, it should be dropped a thousand times a day. This is the man who flirted his way through Mary Poppins, and took that queen on a date inside a sidewalk chalk drawing. He danced and sang his way into our hearts through a dirty chimney. Dick has never made a broadway stage he didn't love, and he charmed the world opposite Mary Tyler Moore on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

People of a certain age will undoubtedly remember his brilliant turn on Diagnosis: Murder, which ran for a total of eight seasons. How can you not love a series about a doctor who also solves crimes? Dick is also a famously nice man, which is difficult come by in Hollywood. This man is a classic star, whose net worth is reflective of a long and storied career in the entertainment industry. Here's what we know about his supercalifragilisticexpialidocious finances.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dick Van Dyke's net worth is a whopping $50 million. The seasoned performer has been in the game since the late 1940s when he was a radio disc jockey at WDAN, per the Chicago Tribune. Before he broke into television, Dick briefly toured with pal and pantomime performer Phil Erickson in a comedy act aptly called Eric and Van—the Merry Mutes. They left Illinois for Atlanta in the early 1950s, where they did their thing on a local television show.

Dick Van Dyke Actor and singer Net worth: $50 million Dick Van Dyke is an actor, entertainer and comedian. His work spans screen and stage, and his awards include six Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and a Tony Award. Birth date: Dec. 13, 1925 Birth place: West Plains, Mo. Birth name: Richard Wayne Van Dyke Father: Loren Wayne Van Dyke Mother: Hazel Victoria (née McCord), Marriages: Margie Willett ​​(m. 1948; div. 1984)​; Partner Michelle Triola Marvin (1976–2009; her death); Arlene Silver ​(m. 2012) Children: Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth with Margie Willett

For the next five years, Dick performed comedy as a solo act on various variety shows until he landed a seven-year contract with CBS. This ended in time for Dick to make his Broadway debut in The Girls Against the Boys, in November 1959 at the Alvin Theatre in New York City. While it only ran for 16 performances, that was enough to get Dick more stage work. In 1960, he was in Bye Bye Birdie, for which he won a Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 1961.

Due to Dick's stellar performance, he was cast in the film version of Bye Bye Birdie, which paved the way for The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961. That ran until 1966, though he managed to squeeze in Mary Poppins in 1964. He continued to work steadily in motion pictures and television, including multiple appearances on The Carol Burnett Show as well as some voice acting work.