'Unbroken' and 'Gotti' Actor Spencer Lofranco Is Dead at Just 33 Years Old

The actor was just 33 years old at the time of his death.

Although he wasn't yet a household name, actor Spencer Lofranco had already worked with some pretty famous people over the course of his career.

Following the news of his death, which was first announced by his brother on Instagram (his account is now private), many wanted to learn more about Spencer's career and about his cause of death. Spencer was just 33 at the time of his death. Here's what we know about what happened to him.



What was Spencer Lofranco's cause of death?

In a post on Instagram, Spencer's brother Santino wrote a tribute to his brother. "To the legend @roccowinning. My brother," he wrote. "You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you Bear." Santino did not share a cause of death, and no cause of death has been publicly reported yet. TMZ did report that Spencer's death is under investigation in British Columbia.

Spencer was best known for work that he did in the middle of the 2010s, when he appeared in seven different movies, including Angelina Jolie's Unbroken and the John Travolta film Gotti. In the latter movie, he played one of the legendary gangster's sons. In a 2014 interview with Interview, Spencer explained that he had started acting at the age of 17, even though his father had wanted him to be a lawyer or a hockey player.

In reflecting on the success he'd found, he explained that he had grown up idolizing Angelina Jolie. "Growing up, Angelina Jolie was my dream girl. Now I’m going to shoot a movie with her," Spencer he explained, discussing Unbroken, which was just about to begin shooting. "It’s crazy. I tell people and they’re like, 'Yeah… OK.' They don’t even believe me."

Spencer was born in Toronto, Canada, and seemed to be finding success as an actor before the credits started to dry up. It's unclear what might have prevented him from working more regularly in recent years, but the latest post on his Instagram page promises that "the best is yet to come."

Fans are in mourning following the news of Spencer's death.

As those who followed Spencer's career continue to express their condolences, there's plenty we still don't know about the circumstances around his death. Given that he has not been a major actor for several years, the family might want some privacy as they go through the process of mourning the person they lost.