Stagecoach POV Videos on TikTok Will Make Sure You Get Rid of That Pesky FOMO "POV evacuating Stagecoach because the building was about to fall down." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 27 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok: @franksinatraandmezcal; @lydiabielfeldt; @trinttyyyy......bb

Not even serious weather conditions could make some TikTok users stop filming when they attended Stagecoach in 2026. Because after videos flooded social media showing that the event was canceled, at least temporarily, complete with dramatic edits of evacuations at the California music festival, it proved just how unserious this generation really is.

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It also might have helped make some people who just watch the videos from home and can't attend Stagecoach a lot less envious of festival-goers. Some of the Stagecoach POV TikTok videos show just how real the weather was before guests had to leave temporarily, and since the event is held in the desert, not totally unlike Coachella, it's a wonder that desert windstorms aren't planned for.

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The Stagecoach POV videos make the event look like a nightmare.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the festival was initially postponed in the evening on April 26, 2026, because of high winds. Festival attendees were evacuated for their safety. However, hours later, the event was back on and things continued as planned. But for the short time when the future of the 2026 event was uncertain, people made sure to capture it all in TikTok videos, as one does.

In one video, a user is battling the wind as she walks through the festival grounds. The video is set to the Krusty Krab Pizza song from Spongebob Squarepants. In the caption, the TikTok user wrote, "I can still taste the dirt in my mouth."

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Another user on TikTok posted a video where she filmed herself and other people using bandannas to shield their faces from the wind and dirt. She also shows a shot of a red screen with an evacuation notice.

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In a way, it all seems sort of serious. However, when you think about TikTok creators making videos, editing them in a less serious way, and uploading them afterward, it makes the entire ordeal seem more annoying than scary.

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A less campy TikTok POV video of Stagecoach shows a huge tree that apparently fell down in the wind. So yeah, it looks like it was the right call to postpone the evening's events until the weather calmed down a bit. Does that mean everyone took it seriously at the time? Probably not.

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Another scarier POV from Stagecoach shows a user in a building with dozens of other festival attendees. He wrote on the screen, "POV evacuating Stagecoach because the building was about to fall down." Even then, though, he used audio for the Chali XCX song "House," which is usually used in not-so-serious TikTok videos.

Has Stagecoach ever been canceled because of the weather?