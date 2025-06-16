STARX MEDIA: From Scotland to the Global Stage “We know what creators need because we’ve lived it. This isn’t just about brand deals or viral content. It’s about building something sustainable that rewards the people doing the work.” By Distractify Staff Updated June 16 2025, 5:59 p.m. ET Source: STARX

What began as a bold idea between three friends in Scotland is now one of the fastest-growing forces in the creator economy.

STARX MEDIA, founded by Edward Bruce, Lewis Webster, and Robin Birrell, is making waves across the influencer and digital media space, and their recent Scottish EDGE Award win confirms they’re just getting started. The award, one of Scotland’s most competitive startup prizes, recognizes high-potential, high-impact businesses. For STARX, it’s a decisive nod to how far they’ve come — and how far they plan to go.

Initially founded in Scotland, STARX MEDIA didn’t focus solely on the local market. Within months, the agency established a presence across Europe and the United States, collaborating with a diverse mix of digital creators, content-driven businesses, and emerging media brands. Their mission? To help talent monetize smarter, grow faster, and build businesses with real staying power.

“We launched STARX with a global mindset,” says co-founder and CEO Edward Bruce. “Scotland gave us our start, but we were always thinking beyond borders — and the demand for serious, strategic support in the creator space has only grown.”

Unlike traditional agencies, STARX MEDIA stands out with its unique combination of hands-on influencer strategy, deep performance marketing expertise, custom analytics tools, and robust business infrastructure. This comprehensive support is typically reserved for startups with a dedicated team, but STARX provides it to creators, helping them build businesses with lasting impact.

The unique strengths of the co-founders, Lewis Webster and Robin Birrell, bring a personal touch to STARX MEDIA's approach. Webster, with his years of experience in growth marketing and adtech, and Birrell, a well-known creator with millions of followers, understand the pressures and opportunities of life in front of the camera. This personal experience reassures creators that STARX MEDIA truly understands their needs.

“We know what creators need because we’ve lived it,” says Birrell. “This isn’t just about brand deals or viral content. It’s about building something sustainable that rewards the people doing the work.”

The company’s remote-first model and agile team structure have been instrumental in its rapid scaling. This approach allows STARX to secure projects across Europe and the US while remaining lean and focused. Clients, whether emerging creators or prominent names, benefit from this structure, receiving personalized attention and support.

The Scottish EDGE Award offers not only funding but also mentorship and national recognition — and the team views it as both a milestone and a launchpad.

“We’re incredibly proud of where we started,” says Webster. “Scotland has a thriving startup ecosystem, and it’s amazing to be recognized among such a strong group of founders. But for us, this is only the beginning.” “This space is still young,” Bruce adds. “We’re here to help define what comes next.”