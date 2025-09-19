Inside the Rumor That Stephen Colbert and Jasmine Crockett Are Making a New Show Stephen Colbert is looking for a new job following the cancellation of "The Late Show." By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 19 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The news that Stephen Colbert's show was being canceled by CBS left many in shock when it broke in the summer of 2025. Although Colbert and The Late Show are still on the air through May of 2026, many are already wondering what Colbert might do when he comes to the end of his Late Show tenure.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the many different vectors of speculation, some have wondered whether Colbert might team up with Rep. Jasmine Crockett on a new show, and rumors to that effect have been swirling online. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is the rumor about a new Jasmine Crockett Stephen Colbert show true?

The rumor that Crockett and Colbert were teaming up started to spread via Instagram and TikTok, and eventually made its way to Facebook. "'UNBELIEVABLE! — Stephen Colbert SUDDENLY Announces New Talk Show & Officially Teams Up With Jasmine Crockett After Being Kicked Off The Late Show By CBS!" one Facebook post claims.

"Colbert has made an unexpected comeback: teaming up with Internet sensation Jasmine Crockett for a brand new show. A veteran comedian who was once considered 'out of date' and a rising political star — is this the most controversial formula in the history of late-night television?" the post continues. While this might be exciting for fans of both Colbert and Crockett, who is a rising star in the Democratic Party, there's no truth behind these rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Crockett has not expressed any interest in pivoting away from her work in Congress to host a late-night show, and Colbert has not yet offered any indication of where he'll land after The Late Show ends. It does seem possible that Colbert could wind up hosting a show somewhere else, whether that's on a streaming service or a podcast network, but for now, all we know for sure is that he's got about nine months left on CBS.

Source: Facebook/@ForwardVision

Article continues below advertisement

Many saw Colbert's cancellation as part of a broader trend.

The news that Colbert's show had been canceled was explained by Skydance Paramount, which owns CBS, as a financial move. They argued that the show's ratings could not justify its budget, and that as a result, it didn't make sense to keep it on the air. Even at the time, though, some thought Colbert had been canceled because of pressure from President Trump, whom Colbert has always been a harsh critic of.

Those beliefs only got more acute after the news that Jimmy Kimmel's show had been pulled from the air indefinitely following comments he made about the reaction to Charlie Kirk's death. Unlike the cancellation of The Late Show, Kimmel's show was pulled from the air immediately, and it's unclear whether it will ever return.