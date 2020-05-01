Stephenie Meyer Is Counting Down to a Super Secret Project on Her Website

But it looks like the author has a new project in the works, indicated by the countdown clock she's shared on her website. Could this be the long-awaited Twilight companion novel — or is it something else entirely?

Die-hard Twilight fans have been watching author Stephenie Meyer's every move like a hawk since the series' conclusion in 2008. The books, which followed the love story between human Bella and vampire Edward, rapidly became a cult favorite.

Stephenie Meyer's countdown clock could be about 'Midnight Sun.'

Hardcore fans will remember that at the height of the series' popularity, Stephenie planned to publish Midnight Sun, a companion novel to the story that would tell Bella and Edward's tale from the hunky vampire's point of view. In 2008, the novel was greatly anticipated — until the unedited manuscript was leaked online. Then, instead of continuing her work on the novel, she published the rest of her unfinished manuscript on her website for fans to read. (It's still there if you're dying to check it out.)

Source: Getty Images

The leak prompted Stephenie to postpone the release of her novel. She revealed at the 2020 New York Comic Con that she can resume work on the novel — only to decide to put it on hold again after Grey, the companion novel to E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey was announced.

“I’m working on it," she told Hypable in January. "I didn’t completely shelve it because of [Grey]. It was just that — I was telling this story — it feels like it’s cursed. Because every time I start it, something happens and it’s just like, ‘ugh.’ But… my mother is going to kill me if I don’t do it. It’s more true than you know. This is all she wants from me. Every birthday, every Christmas present I get her, [she goes,] ‘You know what I really want.’ This is my life.”