Stephenie Meyer Is Counting Down to a Super Secret Project on Her Website

Die-hard Twilight fans have been watching author Stephenie Meyer's every move like a hawk since the series' conclusion in 2008. The books, which followed the love story between human Bella and vampire Edward, rapidly became a cult favorite.
But it looks like the author has a new project in the works, indicated by the countdown clock she's shared on her website. Could this be the long-awaited Twilight companion novel — or is it something else entirely?
Stephenie Meyer's countdown clock could be about 'Midnight Sun.'
Hardcore fans will remember that at the height of the series' popularity, Stephenie planned to publish Midnight Sun, a companion novel to the story that would tell Bella and Edward's tale from the hunky vampire's point of view.
In 2008, the novel was greatly anticipated — until the unedited manuscript was leaked online. Then, instead of continuing her work on the novel, she published the rest of her unfinished manuscript on her website for fans to read. (It's still there if you're dying to check it out.)
The leak prompted Stephenie to postpone the release of her novel. She revealed at the 2020 New York Comic Con that she can resume work on the novel — only to decide to put it on hold again after Grey, the companion novel to E.L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey was announced.
“I’m working on it," she told Hypable in January. "I didn’t completely shelve it because of [Grey]. It was just that — I was telling this story — it feels like it’s cursed. Because every time I start it, something happens and it’s just like, ‘ugh.’ But… my mother is going to kill me if I don’t do it. It’s more true than you know. This is all she wants from me. Every birthday, every Christmas present I get her, [she goes,] ‘You know what I really want.’ This is my life.”
https://t.co/UQRPHtg9la pic.twitter.com/le6qKhzmXd— Fickle Fish Films (@FickleFishFilms) May 1, 2020
Most fans are speculating the countdown, which greets users when they access the homepage of Stephenie's website, is counting down the reveal of Midnight Sun. A similar countdown is also being done on the Twitter page for Fickle Fish Films, the production company founded by Stephenie and Meghan Hibbett.
At this time, the countdown is set to be up on May 4.
The countdown could also be hinting at an entirely new project.
Since Twilight's release, Stephenie has worked on a few other novels, including The Host (which was made into a film starring Saoirse Ronan), and The Chemist, both of which have been praised with their own, individual success.
Since whatever project Stephenie is counting down to is also being teased on Fickle Fish Film's Twitter, it's possible she's going to reveal an entirely new project.
Currently, the only other clue we have is the night sky in the background of all of the countdowns, though it doesn't reveal much.
Stephenie has also not publicly commented on what the countdown means, so it's likely we won't know for sure until the project is unveiled on May 4.