Steve Cash From YouTube's "Talking Kitty" Videos Has Died From an Apparent Suicide

The YouTube world is mourning the loss of one of their own. Steve Cash, who is best known for his " Talking Kitty " YouTube channel, passed away on April 16. The news of his untimely passing has rocked the public, as he had a reputation for posting lighthearted videos to make people happy.

The death of Steve Cash from "Talking Kitty" was confirmed by his wife in a Facebook post after TMZ originally reported that he had passed away.

Steve's channel was a comedy series of him narrating his cats' inner thoughts. In the more than a decade since he began the channel, Steve racked up more than 2.4 million subscribers.

The death of Steve Cash from "Talking Kitty" has affected his fans.

On April 17, it was confirmed that Steve Cash had died at the age of 40 from suicide. TMZ was the first major outlet to confirm the news, and he reportedly died on the morning of April 16 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police officers responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. that a gunshot had gone off at Steve's residence. There are reportedly no signs of foul play at this time.

Steve had been candid in the past about his struggles with mental illness. In September of 2019, someone commented on one of his videos about how much he had been posting and wondered if his page had been hacked. "Nah, just bipolar. I'm on a manic up right now," Steve responded. "When I go back into depression I'll vacate everything." Steve's wife, Celia Decosta Cash, posted a tribute to her late husband on April 16 that also confirmed his death.

"This is so hard. I'm not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning," she wrote. "I'm so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain."