Steve Cash From YouTube's "Talking Kitty" Videos Has Died From an Apparent Suicide

Steve Cash From YouTube's "Talking Kitty" Videos Has Died From an Apparent SuicideBy Shannon Raphael
The YouTube world is mourning the loss of one of their own. Steve Cash, who is best known for his "Talking Kitty" YouTube channel, passed away on April 16. The news of his untimely passing has rocked the public, as he had a reputation for posting lighthearted videos to make people happy.
Steve's channel was a comedy series of him narrating his cats' inner thoughts. In the more than a decade since he began the channel, Steve racked up more than 2.4 million subscribers.
The death of Steve Cash from "Talking Kitty" was confirmed by his wife in a Facebook post after TMZ originally reported that he had passed away.
The death of Steve Cash from "Talking Kitty" has affected his fans.
On April 17, it was confirmed that Steve Cash had died at the age of 40 from suicide. TMZ was the first major outlet to confirm the news, and he reportedly died on the morning of April 16 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police officers responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. that a gunshot had gone off at Steve's residence. There are reportedly no signs of foul play at this time.
Steve had been candid in the past about his struggles with mental illness. In September of 2019, someone commented on one of his videos about how much he had been posting and wondered if his page had been hacked.
"Nah, just bipolar. I'm on a manic up right now," Steve responded. "When I go back into depression I'll vacate everything."
Steve's wife, Celia Decosta Cash, posted a tribute to her late husband on April 16 that also confirmed his death.
"This is so hard. I'm not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do. I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning," she wrote. "I'm so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain."
Steve had been making "Talking Kitty" videos since 2007.
Steve's ventures on YouTube have been making a difference in his viewers' lives since 2007. His last "Talking Kitty" video was posted in late December of 2019. Over the 13 years he created content, Steve amassed millions of views. His most popular video was "Bad! Bad! Bad!" which was posted in 2015. To date, the video has more than 17.6 million views.
Outside of making his famous cat videos, Steve was in a band called Pause for a Cause. The content creator and his wife resided in Boise, Idaho.
After the news of Steve's passing went public, fans flooded his Facebook page to share their tributes to the late YouTuber. Some posted about their personal experiences with his kindness, while others discussed how his "Talking Kitty" videos helped them through difficult times.
Our thoughts are with Steve's wife, his loved ones, and his fans during this difficult time.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.