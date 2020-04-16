Legendary YouTuber Sergio Razta Died Two Years Ago, Some Fans Claim

Sergio Razta shot to fame with short YouTube videos addressing the most entertaining aspects of his multi-cultural upbringing in Chicago, Ill.

Often mentioned on the same page with first-gen YouTube celebs like Jenna Marbles or Tyler Oakley, Sergio was among the firsts to successfully carve a niche and create content that resonated with hundreds of thousands of Latinx followers and beyond.

As some claim, he lost his life two years ago. We investigate: Are the rumors about his death true?