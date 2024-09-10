Home > Entertainment If You're Feeling Low, This TikTok Uploaded by Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Will Comfort You "What's going on with you?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 10 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@hioutthereitsmesteve (video stills)

It's hard to imagine a world where Steve Burns, also known as Steve from Blue's Clues, would be anything but a person who entertained and inspired countless children. Despite his great success, that wasn't what Steve wanted to do with his life. In May 2024, he told NPR his plan was to become a serious actor. "I wanted to be a dangerous little short guy actor from the '70s, like Al Pacino or Dustin Hoffman," he explained.

Since Steve left the show in 2001, he has overcome a rumor about his own death as well as his father's actual death in 2015, per Variety. It changed him profoundly and caused Steve to take a look at his own mental health, which led to a depression diagnosis. He didn't realize he had been living with it for years. Since then, he has found a new way to reach people on his TikTok but his videos are rather unorthodox. Steve from Blue's Clues checks in with people in a lovely way. Let's go!

Steve from 'Blue's Clues' checks in, and we instantly feel better.

What Steve does on his TikTok is become a sort of digital friend when people need someone to listen to them. It sounds kind of corny, but it can actually work. Essentially he films videos where he is quite close to the camera, which was his signature Blue's Clues move, then pauses after asking a question. This gives the viewer a moment to answer while he nods in support. It is also very nice for anyone who is into ASMR.

His location often changes, which makes it feel like we're hanging out in different places. In one video, Steve is up in a tree but assures us he's not hunting anything. He then asks, "What's up with you?" Some people might be surprised to learn that the comments are filled with people who answer him earnestly. It provides a kind of human connection that is often lacking on social media.