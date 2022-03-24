GIF Creator Steve Wilhite Has Passed Away — Did the GIF Make Him Any Money?

American computer scientist Steve Wilhite has sadly passed away at age 74. The engineering inventor is known as the man who created the GIF image format (Graphics Interchange Format) while working for CompuServe in 1987. As anyone who has spent any time on the internet knows, the GIF revolutionized online communication and visuals.

Upon his death on March 14, 2022, fans everywhere are curious: What was Steve's net worth? And how the heck do you pronounce GIF, anyway?